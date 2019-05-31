Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Bluetooth Beacons Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluetooth beacons are becoming increasingly popular across industries as they are a cost effective and simple deploy model. As these beacons are supported by almost all operating systems, their demand is expected to increase. Bluetooth beacons are deployed by businesses to send content and information, which are contextually relevant, to users at specific locations. They open up the probability of connecting the online virtual world with the offline, physical world by providing context –aware information to mobile users. Bluetooth beacons devices broadcast signals and messages to smart devices under range, in the form of notifications. They basically consist of a chip and various electronic components on a small circuit board. As these devices offer a more personalized and enhanced user experience, the market for Bluetooth beacons is projected to grow at a healthy pace. 


The key factor driving the industry growth is the increased number of applications powered by beacons and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tags. Beacons are witnessing growing penetration across asset tracking and machine/equipment status observation in high volume verticals. At the same time, the markets for both existing and new applications are maturing, leading to larger roll-outs. Growing integration of beacons in cameras, LED lightings, point of sale (POS) devices, digital signage, and vending machines is expected to propel the industry growth over the forecast period. Apart from retail applications, beacons are also projected to become a common commodity in industrial applications. 
North America has the largest penetration of organized retails, hence this region generates the majority of the revenue in the Bluetooth beacons market in the retail industry. The US being the largest market in this region, holds a market share of close to 84% in terms of the shipments of beacon devices as of 2015. 
In 2018, the global Bluetooth Beacons market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bluetooth Beacons status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bluetooth Beacons development in United States, Europe and China.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional


