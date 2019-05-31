Screw Compressor Rental Market Size USD 3 Billion by Forecast 2023 | Screw Compressor Rental Industry To Grow By Reducing Maintenance And Operation Costs

The screw compressor rental market is expected to expand its market share with a 5.73 % CAGR in the phase of the forecast from 2018 to 2023 according to Market Research Future’s report on the market. The construction segment is expected to exert a beneficial influence on the screw compressor rental market in the coming years.

Pune, India, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report on the market by Market Research Future, the screw compressor rental market is expected to attain 5.73% CAGR in the forecast period spanning a period from 2018 to 2023. The mounting use of screw compressors is prompted by the rise of large industrial applications and the increasing need to operate high-power air tools. Thus, the intensification of industrial applications is expected to create favorable momentum for the screw compressor rental market in the approaching period. The upgradation of infrastructure facilities and operating concepts are expected to spur the screw compressor rental market in the forecast period.

Leading packagers and industrial users are increasingly growing reliant on the use of screw compressors, and thus are renting them for extended periods to support their operations. The increasing approval of screw compressor rentals across various verticals is expected to motivate the screw compressor rental market globally. Moreover, as renting of screw compressors can help to reduce the fixed expenses significantly, the market is expected to gather additional traction for growth in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the screw compressor rental market is conducted on the basis of type, portability, stage, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, the screw compressor rental market comprises of oil-free screw compressor and oil-injected screw compressor. The segmentation of the screw compressor rental market on the basis of portability consists of portable screw compressors and stationary screw compressors. Based on the stages, the screw compressor rental market is segmented into multi-stage screw compressor and single-stage screw compressor. On the basis of end-users, the screw compressor rental market is segmented into oil & gas, manufacturing, construction, mining, power, and chemical. Based on the regions, the screw compressor rental market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.

Global Power Fluctuations To Lead The Screw Compressor Rental Market In The Coming Years

The region-based study of the Screw Compressor Rental Market covers regions such as North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region is leading the global market for screw compressor rental with 38.5 % of the market portion and is anticipated to observe the peak CAGR rate in the market during the impending period. Moreover, the growing demand for services and products due to the increasing per capita disposable income, along with the popularity of the regional market as a business center among the international market companies has improved the potential of the region. Also, nations such as Singapore, India, China, and South Korea with their foreign direct investment (FDI) and fast track initiative (FTI) tags are also attracting consideration from new contestants. Also, China is portraying an important role in the regional market due to the incidence of local producers. The North American region is the next major regional market due to the benefit of robust business fuelled by the incidence of some well-structured end-user industries. Though, current companies are making barriers for new entrants, unintentionally impeding the market progress. The U.S. has been found to generate the maximum market income in the region.

Key Players

The important competitors in the screw compressor rental market comprise of Aggreko plc (U.K.), CAPS Australia (Australia), Metro Air Compressor (U.S.), Lewis System (U.S.), Stewart & Stevenson LLC (U.S.), United Rentals Inc. (U.S.), Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland), Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Air Energy Group LLC (U.S.), and Kaeser Kompressoren SE (Germany).

Key Updates

Mar 2019 Atlas Copco, a chief dealer of sustainable productivity solutions, lately launched their newest air compressor range in the smart AIR solutions range. The GA 110-160 VSD+ oil-injected screw compressor range has a new state-of-the-art compression component and is intended to deliver triple benefits when it comes to encompassing energy, efficiency, service, and uptime. SMARTLINK is also well-suited for Industry 4.0, permitting digital integration of the compressed air system with more intelligent networked devices to advance equipment performance, improve predictive maintenance and additionally increase energy efficiency.

Nov 2018 Sullivan-Palatek, a frontrunner in the design and manufacturing of air compressors, is carrying on the launch of new and innovative products into the marketplace to meet its clients’ rising needs for consistent power, and as a result has redesigned its entire line of portable air compressors and electric and portable rotary screw air compressors. The effortlessness of maintenance and heavy-duty construction with the least shutdown rates and sensible cost for machines and parts has led to its establishment as the preferred air compressor for rental companies.

