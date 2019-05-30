Extendicare Announces Voting Results from the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Board Changes

MARKHAM, Ontario, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) today announced the results of matters voted on at its annual and special shareholders’ meeting held on May 30, 2019 (the “Meeting”), which included the election as directors of the Company of all of the nominees listed in its management information and proxy circular dated April 22, 2019 (the “Information Circular”). The voting results for each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.



The total number of common shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 27,096,106, representing 30.56% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

1. Election of Directors

On a vote by a show of hands, the election of the following nine nominees as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company, or until their respective successors are elected or appointed, was approved. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld

% Norma Beauchamp 25,555,232 98.76 321,163 1.24 Margery O. Cunningham 25,556,977 98.77 319,418 1.23 Dr. Michael Guerriere 25,606,934 98.96 269,461 1.04 Sandra L. Hanington 25,570,550 98.82 305,845 1.18 Alan R. Hibben 25,053,275 96.82 823,120 3.18 Donna E. Kingelin 25,572,206 98.82 304,189 1.18 Samir Manji 25,663,078 99.18 213,317 0.82 Al Mawani 25,549,406 98.74 326,989 1.26 Alan D. Torrie 25,606,292 98.96 270,103 1.04

2. Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by a show of hands, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2020 was approved. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld

% 26,662,183 98.68 355,669 1.32

3. Approval of all Unallocated Securities, Rights or Other Entitlements under Extendicare’s Long Term Incentive Plan

On a vote by a show of hands, the ordinary resolution to approve all unallocated securities, rights or other entitlements under Extendicare’s Long Term Incentive Plan was approved. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Votes For % Votes Against

% 24,800,514 95.84 1,075,881 4.16

4. Approach to Executive Compensation

On a vote by a show of hands, a non-binding advisory resolution to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company’s Information Circular was approved. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Votes For % Votes Against % 25,081,155 96.93 795,240 3.07

Board Changes

As previously announced, Gail Paech did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. Extendicare’s management team and its board of directors (the “Board”) thanks Gail for her exemplary service and the significant contributions she made during her tenure as a director.

The Board and management welcome two new directors – Samir Manji and Norma Beauchamp – who bring an impressive and diverse range of expertise to the Extendicare team.

ABOUT EXTENDICARE

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada. We are committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors population. We operate a network of 122 senior care and retirement living centres (68 owned/54 managed) and home health care services under the Extendicare, Esprit Lifestyle and ParaMed brands. Our qualified and highly trained workforce of approximately 23,000 individuals is passionate about providing high quality services to help people live better.

For further information, contact:

Jillian Fountain

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: (905) 470-5534; Fax: (905) 470-4003

Email: jfountain@extendicare.com

Visit Extendicare’s Website at www.extendicare.com







