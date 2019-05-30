Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases, today announced that Utpal Koppikar, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate at two upcoming investor conferences in June:



/EIN News/ -- Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

Company Presentation: Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

Grand Hyatt in New York, NY

Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. PDT

Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Live audio webcasts of the presentation and fireside chat will be available by visiting the Investor Events and Presentations section of atarabio.com. Archived replays will be available on the Company's website for approximately 14 days following the live webcasts.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases. Atara’s technology platform leverages research collaborations with leading academic institutions with the Company’s scientific, clinical, regulatory and manufacturing expertise. Atara’s pipeline includes tab-cel® (tabelecleucel), which is in Phase 3 development for patients with Epstein-Barr virus-associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (EBV+ PTLD) as well as in earlier stage development for other EBV-associated hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC); T-cell immunotherapies targeting EBV antigens believed to be important for the potential treatment of multiple sclerosis; and next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) immunotherapies. The company was founded in 2012 and is co-located in South San Francisco and Southern California. Our Southern California hub is anchored by the state-of-the-art Atara T-cell Operations and Manufacturing (ATOM) facility in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACTS:

Investors:

John Craighead, Atara Biotherapeutics

650-410-3012

jcraighead@atarabio.com

John Grimaldi, Burns McClellan

212-213-0006 x362

jgrimaldi@burnsmc.com

Media:

Nancie Steinberg, Burns McClellan

212-213-0006 x318

nsteinberg@burnsmc.com







