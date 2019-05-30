Federal Reserve announces results of offering of seven-day term deposits on May 30

On May 30, 2019, the Federal Reserve conducted a floating-rate offering of term deposits through its Term Deposit Facility. The operation offered seven-day term deposits with the rate set equal to the sum of the interest rate paid on excess reserves plus a fixed spread of 1 basis point.

Following are the results of the operation:

TDF Operation ID: F73 Total Amount Awarded: $2,700,010,000 Number of Participants: 21

The awarded deposits will settle on May 30, 2019, and will mature on June 6, 2019. The operation effective rate will apply to all awarded deposits.

