Federal Reserve announces results of offering of seven-day term deposits on May 30
May 30, 2019
Federal Reserve announces results of offering of seven-day term deposits on May 30
For release at 3:30 p.m. EDT
On May 30, 2019, the Federal Reserve conducted a floating-rate offering of term deposits through its Term Deposit Facility. The operation offered seven-day term deposits with the rate set equal to the sum of the interest rate paid on excess reserves plus a fixed spread of 1 basis point.
Following are the results of the operation:
|TDF Operation ID:
|F73
|Total Amount Awarded:
|$2,700,010,000
|Number of Participants:
|21
The awarded deposits will settle on May 30, 2019, and will mature on June 6, 2019. The operation effective rate will apply to all awarded deposits.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.