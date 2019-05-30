Agencies issue final rule regarding the treatment of certain municipal obligations as high-quality liquid assets

WASHINGTONâ€”The federal bank regulatory agencies issued a final rule that will adopt without change the agencies' interim final rule issued in August 2018, amending their liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) rules to treat certain municipal obligations as high-quality liquid assets (HQLA).

The Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act requires the agencies to treat a municipal obligation as HQLA under the LCR rule if that obligation is "liquid and readily-marketable" and "investment grade."

The final rule will be effective 30 days after publication in the Federal Register.