Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Celebrates Inaugural Subscription Series for Liberty Magic: Intimate Arts Space Dedicated to Elevating the Art of Magic

Pittsburgh, PA, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In early 2019, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust opened the doors to Liberty Magic, an immersive, speakeasy theater space dedicated to the art of sleight of hand and prestidigitation. An experience, a place (811 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA), and an art form, Liberty Magic offers one-of-a-kind performances that are easy to access and hard to forget. Liberty Magic is a parlour magic theater with 66 seats in four rows, affording the opportunity to Pittsburgh audiences that has previously only been accessible in places like Los Angeles, CA’s Magic Castle, The Magic Parlour in Chicago, IL, and Monday Night Magic in New York, NY.



Eric Jones, world-famous magician of America’s Got Talent, sold out the venue’s first six-week run with the world premiere of his show IMPOSSIBLE. Following the success of Eric and other magicians-in-residence, including Pittsburgh’s own nationally-touring magician Lee Terbosic, London-based master of sleight of hand Billy Kidd, and dazzling mentalist Mark Toland, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced the establishment of a six-show subscription series. Liberty Magic will now be open every Wednesday through Sunday of the year, bringing magic to the newly-renovated theater space six shows a week.



Liberty Magic Founding Producer and Vice President of Artistic Planning for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Scott Shiller says, “Night after night, our world-class magicians are thrilling Pittsburgh audiences. We see patrons in Liberty Magic from all points on the spectrum – from the arts lover who visits the Cultural District monthly to someone who has never set foot in a theater. From the magic aficionado to the skeptical pragmatist, Liberty Magic is expanding the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s repertoire of artistic offerings and, ultimately, bringing more people into our Pittsburgh arts community.”



The 2019-2020 Liberty Magic Subscription Series features magicians from across the country, all focusing in diverse and creative niches of magic – from Robert Ramirez, the musical theater magician, to Anna DeGuzman, YouTube and Instagram star, and one of the world’s greatest ‘cardists’ (a new name for card artistry, fusing the two words). Subscribers receive first access to new acts, flexible dates, discounts, and more. Liberty Magic’s Skeleton Key VIP Experience offers the chance for the truly adventurous to sit in the first two rows of the theater, become a part of the performance, and participate in an exclusive meet and greet with the artist after the show.



Liberty Magic is a space dedicated to elevating the art of magic. Located at 811 Liberty, on the same block where Harry Houdini mesmerized Pittsburgh crowds in 1916, Liberty Magic is an intimate, speakeasy performance space dedicated to the art of sleight of hand and prestidigitation. With less than 70 seats in four rows, the magicians and performers who appear at Liberty Magic offer you a one-of-a-kind experience that is easy to access and hard to forget.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has overseen one of Pittsburgh’s most historic transformations: turning a seedy red-light district into a magnet destination for arts lovers, residents, visitors, and business owners. Founded in 1984, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is a non-profit arts organization whose mission is the cultural and economic revitalization of a 14-block arts and entertainment/residential neighborhood called the Cultural District. The District is one of the country’s largest land masses “curated” by a single nonprofit arts organization. A major catalytic force in the city, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is a unique model of how public-private partnerships can reinvent a city with authenticity, innovation and creativity. Using the arts as an economic catalyst, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has holistically created a world-renowned Cultural District that is revitalizing the city, improving the regional economy and enhancing Pittsburgh’s quality of life. Thanks to the support of foundations, corporations, government agencies and thousands of private citizens, the Trust stands as a national model of urban redevelopment through the arts.

The Curiosity Shoppe at Liberty Magic, with a real-life replica of Houdini's water torture cell Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust



Liberty Magic's 66 seat, intimate performance space Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust









