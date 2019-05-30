Intellia Therapeutics to Participate at June Healthcare Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, will participate in the following upcoming healthcare conferences in June:



Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, NY

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

Location: New York, NY

Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

A live webcast of Intellia’s presentation at the Raymond James Conference will be accessible through the Events and Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.intelliatx.com. To access the webcast, please log on to the Intellia website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Intellia’s website for approximately 14 days following the conference.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company focused on developing proprietary, curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and through improved cell therapies that can treat cancer and immunological diseases, or can replace patients’ diseased cells. The combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts Intellia in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. Learn more about Intellia Therapeutics and CRISPR/Cas9 at intelliatx.com and follow us on Twitter @intelliatweets.

Investor Contact:

Lina Li

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+1 857-706-1612

lina.li@intelliatx.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Mound Smoter

Senior Vice President, External Affairs & Communications

+1 857-706-1071

jenn.smoter@intelliatx.com



