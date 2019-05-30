Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (“Osmotica” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OSMT), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference as follows:



Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time Location: Grand Hyatt, New York, NY Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff118/osmt/

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company's website at www.osmotica.com under the "Investor & News" section.



About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. Our diversified product portfolio in the specialty neurology and women's health therapeutic areas, together with our non-promoted complex formulations of generic drugs, form the foundation of our unwavering commitment to improve patients' lives.

Osmotica has a late‑stage development pipeline highlighted by two NDA candidates that recently completed Phase III clinical trials: arbaclofen extended‑release tablets for spasticity in multiple sclerosis patients and RVL‑1201 (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, 0.1%) for the treatment of blepharoptosis, or droopy eyelid.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Lisa M. Wilson

In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com



