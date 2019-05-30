Palomar Holdings, Inc. to Present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty property insurer Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (‘Palomar’ or the ‘Company’) today announced that Mac Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, is scheduled to present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference at the Loews Chicago Hotel on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 3:20 p.m. (Central Time).



Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investors section of Palomar’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/ . An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical acumen allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, wind and flood insurance. Based in La Jolla, California, the company is an admitted carrier in 25 states. Palomar has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent). To learn more about us, visit www.palomarspecialty.com.

Investor Relations

1-619-771-1743

investors@palomarspecialty.com

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.