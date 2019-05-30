There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,118 in the last 365 days.

Lexington Realty Trust to Present at NAREIT’s REITWeek 2019 Investor Conference

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (“Lexington”) (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that it will be participating in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2019 Investor Conference being held June 4-6, 2019 in New York City. T. Wilson Eglin, Lexington’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, is scheduled to present on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast will be accessible prior to the scheduled presentation time at https://reitstream.com/reitweek2019/lexington-realty-trust. This link is also available on Lexington’s website at www.lxp.com, under the Investors section.  A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and acquisitions.  For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Lexington Realty Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com

/EIN News/ --

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.