Smithfield Foods Awarded “Best for Vets” 2019 Employer Ranking

/EIN News/ -- SMITHFIELD, Va., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. , a global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer, announced today its recognition by Military Times in the publication’s Best for Vets Employers 2019 rankings. The rankings, awarded during National Military Month, recognize companies for their efforts to recruit and support service members, veterans, and military families.



“We are honored by this recognition for our ongoing commitment to providing opportunities to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom,” said Mark Garrett, chief diversity and engagement officer for Smithfield Foods. “We recognize these brave men and women have unique skills and abilities that embody our company’s guiding principles of responsibility, operational excellence, and innovation, and we are proud to offer programs specifically tailored for our veterans to grow in their careers at Smithfield.”

Smithfield consistently supports veterans and military families through hiring initiatives, such as the company’s Operation 4000! initiative to employ more than 4,000 military veterans, or 10% of the company’s workforce in the United States, by 2020. The company hired more than 600 veterans last year and provides designated training programs for individuals transitioning out of military service.

Additionally, Smithfield offers two programs specifically aimed at preparing veterans for leadership opportunities. The company’s Military Fellowship program offers an 18-month rotational leadership development curriculum for first-rate, recently transitioned military leaders while its Military Supervisor-in-Training program identifies and trains high-potential veterans in the skills needed to become production supervisors for packaging facilities during the course of one year.

“Our company culture for veterans and those transitioning out of military service is truly outstanding,” said Troy Vandenberg, military talent acquisition manager for Smithfield Foods. “Our recruitment efforts touch 13 military bases across the United States and the career opportunities for veterans at Smithfield are limitless. We are delighted to be recognized as an employer that gives back to those who have served our country.”

Smithfield works to strengthen its support for veterans through its business resource group, Smithfield Salutes, which provides resources for existing employees with prior military service. Smithfield also has a long history of supporting veterans-related causes through the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic efforts.

