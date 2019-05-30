Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2019

ISSAQUAH, Wash., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the third quarter (twelve weeks) and the first thirty-six weeks of fiscal 2019, ended May 12, 2019.



Net sales for the quarter increased 7.4 percent, to $33.96 billion, from $31.62 billion last year. Net sales for the first thirty-six weeks increased 8.3 percent, to $102.90 billion, from $95.02 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the third quarter and year-to-date periods ended May 12, 2019, were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks 36 Weeks 36 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 7.0% 5.5% 8.5% 6.9% Canada 1.3% 5.1% 1.1% 5.5% Other International 1.7% 6.9% 2.1% 5.8% Total Company 5.5% 5.6% 6.6% 6.5% E-commerce 22.0% 19.5% 24.7% 23.9%

/EIN News/ -- *Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices, foreign exchange, and a previously disclosed accounting change concerning revenue recognition (ASC 606).

Net income for the quarter was $906 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, compared to $750 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, last year. Net income for the thirty-six weeks was $2.56 billion, or $5.79 per diluted share, compared to $2.09 billion, or $4.74 per diluted share, last year. This year’s third quarter benefitted from a non-recurring tax item of $73 million, or 16 cents per diluted share.

Costco currently operates 773 warehouses, including 536 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 28 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 11 in Australia, two in Spain, and one each in Iceland and France. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, and Taiwan.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, May 30, 2019, and is available via a webcast on www.costco.com (click on Investor Relations and “Play Webcast”).

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “likely,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to remediate material weaknesses in internal control, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation

Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203

Bob Nelson, 425/313-8255

David Sherwood, 425/313-8239

Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254





COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

12 Weeks Ended 36 Weeks Ended May 12, 2019 May 13, 2018 May 12, 2019 May 13, 2018 REVENUE Net Sales $ 33,964 $ 31,624 $ 102,903 $ 95,020 Membership fees 776 737 2,302 2,145 Total revenue 34,740 32,361 105,205 97,165 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 30,233 28,131 91,576 84,481 Selling, general and administrative 3,371 3,155 10,310 9,613 Preopening expenses 14 8 45 37 Operating income 1,122 1,067 3,274 3,034 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (35 ) (37 ) (105 ) (111 ) Interest income and other, net 36 41 104 70 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,123 1,071 3,273 2,993 Provision for income taxes 207 309 679 867 Net income including noncontrolling interests 916 762 2,594 2,126 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (10 ) (12 ) (32 ) (35 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO $ 906 $ 750 $ 2,562 $ 2,091 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO: Basic $ 2.06 $ 1.71 $ 5.83 $ 4.77 Diluted $ 2.05 $ 1.70 $ 5.79 $ 4.74 Shares used in calculation (000’s): Basic 439,859 438,740 439,767 438,576 Diluted 442,642 441,715 442,565 441,383



COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in millions, except par value and share data)

(unaudited)

Subject to Reclassifications

May 12, 2019 September 2, 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,013 $ 6,055 Short-term investments 1,154 1,204 Receivables, net 1,704 1,669 Merchandise inventories 11,304 11,040 Other current assets 1,110 321 Total current assets 22,285 20,289 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT Land 6,310 6,193 Buildings and improvements 16,644 16,107 Equipment and fixtures 7,858 7,274 Construction in progress 1,412 1,140 32,224 30,714 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (11,749 ) (11,033 ) Net property and equipment 20,475 19,681 OTHER ASSETS 992 860 TOTAL ASSETS $ 43,752 $ 40,830 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 11,331 $ 11,237 Accrued salaries and benefits 2,888 2,994 Accrued member rewards 1,160 1,057 Deferred membership fees 1,761 1,624 Current portion of long-term debt 1,699 90 Other current liabilities 3,993 2,924 Total current liabilities 22,832 19,926 LONG-TERM DEBT, excluding current portion 4,799 6,487 OTHER LIABILITIES 1,301 1,314 Total liabilities 28,932 27,727 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Preferred stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued and outstanding — — Common stock $0.01 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized;

439,811,000 and 438,189,000 shares issued and outstanding 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 6,307 6,107 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,321 ) (1,199 ) Retained earnings 9,496 7,887 Total Costco stockholders’ equity 14,486 12,799 Noncontrolling interests 334 304 Total equity 14,820 13,103 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 43,752 $ 40,830



