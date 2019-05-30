GA Global Partners to Conduct Auction of DC Solar Solutions’ Assets, Valued at over $50 Million

Auction Ends June 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GA Global Partners, LLC (“GA Global”), a leading asset disposition solutions provider and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), announced today that it has been appointed to conduct a public auction of the assets of DC Solar Solutions (“DC Solar”) by order of US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada.



Online bidding will be via a live hybrid auction to be held on June 12 and 13 via a real-time online webcast. Bidders must be pre-registered, and only online bids will be accepted. Physical inspections will be held on June 10 and 11 from 10 AM to 4 PM at 4901 Park Road in Benicia, California.

“The sheer quality and quantity of inventory makes this a unique buying opportunity for businesses and individuals. ‘Top of the line’ solar industry products will be available for purchase, such as SMA and Midnite Sun,” said Adam Alexander, CEO of GA Global. "The sale includes thousands of unopened solar panels, inverters, controllers, LED lights, generators, and other components used in the production of DC Solar’s mobile product lines.”

The court-ordered auction is being conducted in connection with the Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing of DC Solar, a clean energy company which manufactured and leased renewable energy products, including solar-powered mobile generators, light towers, telecommunications equipment and specialty electric vehicle charging stations. The assets available at auction represent a value of over $50 million at original cost.

The sale also includes company vehicles, warehouse equipment, forklifts, machine shop equipment and high-end office furnishings.

More information on the assets available for auction can be viewed online at www.gaauction.com . Interested bidders can make inquiries by calling (818) 340-3134.

About GA Global Partners

For 40 years, GA Global has been a leading asset disposition solutions provider to companies worldwide, leveraging real time digital technologies and proven marketing expertise to reach a broad network of qualified buyers around the world. From Fortune 500 companies to small business organizations in a variety of industries ranging from construction, manufacturing, and wholesale distribution to food and beverage, healthcare and consumer products, GA Global has demonstrated its ability to move assets quickly and efficiently for maximum return. GA Global is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

