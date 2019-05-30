Fate Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders, announced today that Scott Wolchko, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET.



/EIN News/ -- A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.fatetherapeutics.com . Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company’s immuno-oncology pipeline is comprised of universal, off-the-shelf NK cell and T-cell product candidates that are mass produced using its industry-leading induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. In 2019, Fate Therapeutics initiated the first-ever clinical trial in the United States of an iPSC-derived cell product, and is developing this NK cell cancer immunotherapy, FT500, for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The Company is also developing FT516, an engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate incorporating a novel high-affinity, non-cleavable 158V CD16 Fc receptor for enhanced binding to monoclonal antibodies, and is advancing a highly-differentiated pipeline of iPSC-derived chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) NK cell and T-cell product candidates designed to simultaneously engage multiple tumor-associated antigens for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The Company’s immuno-regulatory pipeline includes ProTmune™, a pharmacologically-modulated, donor cell graft that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), and an iPSC-derived myeloid-derived suppressor cell (MDSC) immunotherapy for promoting immune tolerance in patients with immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com .

About Fate Therapeutics’ iPSC Product Platform

The Company’s proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform enables mass production of off-the-shelf, engineered, homogeneous cell products that can be administered in repeat doses to mediate more effective pharmacologic activity, including in combination with cycles of other cancer treatments. Human iPSCs possess the unique dual properties of unlimited self-renewal and differentiation potential into all cell types of the body. The Company’s first-of-kind approach involves engineering human iPSCs in a one-time modification event and selecting a single engineered iPSC for maintenance as a clonal master iPSC line. Analogous to master cell lines used to manufacture biopharmaceutical drug products such as monoclonal antibodies, clonal master iPSC lines are a renewable source for manufacturing cell therapy products which are well-defined and uniform in composition, can be mass produced at significant scale in a cost-effective manner, and can be delivered off-the-shelf to treat many patients. As a result, the Company’s platform is uniquely capable of overcoming numerous limitations associated with the production of cell therapies using patient- or donor-sourced cells, which is logistically complex and expensive and is fraught with batch-to-batch and cell-to-cell variability that can affect safety and efficacy. Fate Therapeutics’ iPSC product platform is supported by an intellectual property portfolio of over 100 issued patents and 100 pending patent applications.

