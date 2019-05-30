There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,117 in the last 365 days.

Prothena to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a clinical-stage neuroscience company, today announced that members of its senior management team will present and participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 6th at 10:30 AM ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.prothena.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days following the presentation date.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies with the potential to fundamentally change the course of progressive, life-threatening diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific understanding built over decades of neuroscience research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets including Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (prasinezumab - PRX002/RG7935) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004), as well as tau and TDP-43 where its scientific understanding of disease pathology can be leveraged. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow us on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Media & Investor Contact:

Ellen Rose, Head of Communications
650-922-2405, ellen.rose@prothena.com

