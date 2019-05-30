NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Provide Standardized PanCancer IO 360 Data Analysis Reports

Program Extends Ability of CAP CLIA Labs to Develop a Tumor Inflammation Signature Assay to Support Translational Research by Biopharmaceutical Companies

SEATTLE, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, today announced commercial partnerships with three Contract Research Organizations (CROs), including Covance, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., and Navigate BioPharma Services, Inc., to expand access to NanoString’s PanCancer IO 360™ Gene Expression Panel. The IO 360 Panel profiles the complex interplay between the tumor, microenvironment, and immune response in cancer. Developed specifically for translational research, the IO 360 Panel allows for a multifaceted characterization of disease biology and interrogation of multiple mechanisms of immune evasion.



NanoString’s partnerships with each of these leading CROs will focus on two priorities. Firstly, NanoString will enable the CRO partners to offer and deliver a standardized research report which currently captures 47 gene expression signatures measuring the activity and abundance of immune and tumor cells. Secondly, NanoString has provided each CRO the rights to independently develop, validate, and offer, within their CLIA-licensed lab, translational research assays based upon the 18-gene Tumor Inflammation Signature as described in The Journal of Clinical Investigation. Tumor inflammation is an increasingly important method to characterize tumors based upon the level of immune infiltration and function.

“Biopharma companies have expressed a high level of interest in our 360 Series of gene expression panels and their proprietary analysis packages,” said Chad Brown, senior vice president of sales & marketing at NanoString. “We are excited to accelerate insights among biopharma researchers by enabling innovative CRO partners to provide these analyses and algorithms as part of their service offering.”

The IO 360 panel is currently intended for Research Use Only, not for use in diagnostic procedures.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. The company's nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 2,500 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx™ Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections. The company's technology is also being used in diagnostics. The Prosigna® Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay together with the nCounter Dx Analysis System is FDA 510(k) cleared for use as a prognostic indicator for distant recurrence of breast cancer.

