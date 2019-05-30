Free Workshop for People Living with Parkinson’s and Movement Disorder

PMD Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life, presents a free workshop on June 14th at 1pm at the JCC in Albuquerque, NM.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learn from Physician Experts and Connect with Community at an Educational Parkinson’s and Movement Disorder Workshop in ALBUQUERQUE, NMAlbuquerque, NM – (May 30, 2019) – Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance (PMD Alliance), a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for people with movement disorders, presents a free, educational workshop on June 14, 2019 from 1 PM – 4:30 PM at the Jewish Community Center in Albuquerque, NM. People with a movement disorder, family and friends who care about them, and health care providers are invited to attend this community event.Neal Hermanowicz, MD, is a board-certified movement disorder specialist and serves as the director of of the UC Irvine Program for Parkinson’s Disease & Movement Disorders will provide an in-depth and interactive talk regarding hallucinations within movement disorders.Christina Opsina, is a board-certified movement disorder specialist who will present a hands-on presentation about extended release drugs and how they play a role in movement orders.Rounding out the program will be Paarth Shah, MD, who will speak about the symptoms of advancing Parkinson’s and a treatment option. Dr. Shah is a fellowship trained movement disorder neurologist in private practice in the greater Phoenix metro area.The medical expert presentations, partnered with the PMD Alliance emPowered!® Tool, will enable participants to gain insight into their disease process and leave with an actionable tool to improve communication with their physicians and family members.The Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering quality information and developing tools to translate that information into actionable skills, immediately. Believing that information without application is trivia, PMD Alliance offers online and in-person workshop style conferences, retreats and services for people impacted by movement disorderswith a special focus on support group leaders, care partners and adult children. For more information: http://www.PMDAlliance.org ; 800.256.0966; info@PMDAlliance.org.###



