Holiday Island Holdings Continues Talks With a Tiny Home Developer to Market and Sell With Development Costs of $800,000 and Revenue of $1 Million

/EIN News/ -- HOLIDAY ISLAND, Ark., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE --Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink: HIHI) - a development stage company operating in the land development sector of the market – released the news today that it continues talks and negotiations with a Tiny Home developer to market and sell to existing and prospective residents at Holiday Island, Arkansas.



Holiday Island Holdings actually initiated talks with a Colorado-based developer at on-site visit earlier this year. The developer and some of his private investors will make a second on site visit tomorrow, May 31, with the aim to put together a joint venture to initially market and sell a small number of Tiny Homes of say, 5 to 10 in a land unit already zoned for modular, and or tiny homes which would result in transactions for land, units, marketing and selling costs of an estimated $800,000, projected to generate revenues of $1 million.

Gene Thompson - CEO and Chief Strategist of Holiday Island Holdings said, “We are pleased to make this announcement, and as previously announced, we hope to make a deal in principle with this tiny home developer this week. Then later, expand the projects.”

The Company’s main goals for 2019 are to finalize a multi-million dollar fund raise and become a significant player in local commercial and residential markets at Holiday Island, Arkansas.

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop. Please watch for regular press releases about the Company’s progress. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.holidayislandholdings.com .

About Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink: HIHI) :

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. is operating its core business in land development in a continued effort to acquire and further develop income producing commercial and residential real estate located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company is in the process of further developing a town poised to become the largest community between Northwest Arkansas Metroplex and Branson, Missouri, and prosper in its participation in the local retail, commercial, and residential markets.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

HIHI Contact :

Gene Thompson, CEO & Chairman

Phone: (479) 244-6047

Email: sgthompson@holidayislandholdings.com

Website: www.holidayislandholdings.com

