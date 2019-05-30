DNV GL Healthcare Announces 2019 Healthcare Symposium Details; Opens Call for Speakers

Leading Hospital Accrediting Body Hosts Healthcare Conference in its Hometown of Cincinnati, November 6-8, 2019

Milford, Ohio, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DNV GL Healthcare, the nation's second-largest healthcare accreditation organization that accredits more than 500 hospitals in North America, today announced details for its 2019 Healthcare Symposium set for November 6-8, 2019 and opens the call for speakers.



Attendees of DNV GL’s 2019 Healthcare Symposium can expect a two-day learning and networking experience, and hear first-hand how some of the largest and most prestigious hospitals and healthcare systems in the country address compliance, accreditation, quality and patient safety. A panel of speakers will discuss the changing dynamics of healthcare and present solutions for common challenges faced at all levels of the organization, as well as for providers.



“We’ve designed this conference so attendees can walk away with actual solutions,” says Patrick Horine, President, DNV GL Healthcare. “With the help of our speakers from some of the largest and most influential hospitals and health systems in the U.S., attendees can apply what they’ve learned to all facets of their organization. We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our global DNV team and hospital partners to our hometown of Cincinnati this year.”



DNV GL Healthcare has accredited more than 500 hospitals in North America. The company has pioneered a roadmap for hospitals to improve the delivery of healthcare services at every level. Implementation of ISO 9001 quality management system in conjunction with requirements to meet the CMS Conditions of Participation allows hospitals to improve quality and enhance patient safety at the highest possible level.



DNV GL Healthcare invites interested healthcare professionals and other applicable parties to submit a proposal for review by the Conference Planning Committee to speak at the 2019 Healthcare Symposium. The deadline for applications is June 6, 2019 and a notification of acceptance will be emailed in July 2019. Topics of interest include but are not limited to:





New or just learning more about the ISO 9001 quality management system

Early in the journey for developing the quality management system

Advanced quality management systems

Accreditation Standards and Process

To submit a speaking proposal, click here.



An integral part of DNV GL’s annual symposium is the company’s presentation of its Innovation of the Year award. Each year, healthcare professionals submit information about innovations they have successfully implemented in their hospital or community. The top three submissions and the winner will be recognized and announced onstage at the Symposium. The winner of the Innovation Award will present their project during the Symposium. All project submissions will be listed in the program guide. The deadline for applications is June 29, 2019. To learn more, click here.



DNV GL’s 2019 Healthcare Symposium will take place at the Hilton Netherland Plaza in Cincinnati, Ohio November 6 -8, 2019. Attendees can also have the opportunity to obtain up to 20 continuing education credits.



To view the agenda, please click here.



To register for DNV GL’s 2019 Healthcare Symposium, click here.



As the nation's second-largest healthcare accreditation organization, Gary Davis, DNV GL Business Assurance North American Regional Manager, cites its "kinder and gentler" approach and its annual partnership strategy as some of the keys to successfully accrediting hospitals and boosting quality improvement at a rate of 20% growth year over year. The majority of hospitals choose accreditation in order to be certified by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to receive federal funds and reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid programs.



Hundreds of hospitals across the United States have switched to DNV GL Healthcare over the past decade.



About DNV GL Healthcare



DNV GL Business Assurance is a world-leading certification body. We help businesses assure the performance of their organizations, products, people, facilities and supply chains through certification, verification, assessment, and training services. Within healthcare we help our customers achieve excellence by improving quality and patient safety through hospital accreditation, managing infection risk, management system certification and training.



The DNV GL Group operates in more than 100 countries. Our 12,500 professionals are dedicated to helping our customers make the world safer, smarter and greener. www.dnvglcert.com/healthcare.

Faith Beaty DNV GL Business Assurance USA, Inc. 281-396-1757 faith.beaty@dnvgl.com



