U.S. Joins International Clean Energy Education and Empowerment Women's Leadership Effort

VANCOUVER, CANADA – U.S. Department of Energy Under Secretary Mark W. Menezes is attending the Clean Energy Ministerial CEM10/MI-4, and celebrating the United States as signatory to the International Clean Energy Education and Empowerment (C3E) Technology Collaboration Program under the International Energy Agency (IEA).

“Progress toward a clean energy future can only become a reality through inclusion of all talented human beings,” said Under Secretary Mark W. Menezes. “At the U.S. Department of Energy we are proud to support C3E and its mission to promote equal pay, equal opportunities and equal leadership for women in clean energy and beyond. The Department has spearheaded the U.S. C3E effort since 2010, and is committed to advancing gender equality in the clean energy sector to the IEA’s international efforts of C3E.”

To date, the International C3E initiative includes Australia, Austria, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, Italy and Sweden. The International C3E initiative seeks to evaluate available data and resources about economic participation of women in clean energy, establish a career development and mentorship network, and run a recognition and awards program. The International C3E initiative additionally aims to expand global dialogue and communications around an inclusive clean energy workforce.

The U.S. Department of Energy is serving in a leadership role for the International C3E initiative. Suzanne Jaworowski, Senior Advisor, Office of Nuclear Energy, is the newly-elected Vice Chair.

Transitioning to a low carbon economy demands a diverse pool of talent with fresh perspectives and an inclusive work environment for all in the clean energy workforce. Under Secretary Mark W. Menezes and Suzanne Jaworowski participated in a CEM10/MI-4 women in clean energy public-private breakfast to discuss cooperative engagement options to boost the participation and retention of women in clean energy careers and STEM outreach.

For more information about the International C3E initiative, visit the Clean Energy Ministerial’s website HERE.

###