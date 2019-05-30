Federal Reserve Board appoints Winona H. Varnon as director of the Management Division

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the appointment of Winona H. Varnon as director of its Management Division, effective June 1, 2019.

Varnon has been deputy director of the division since April 2017 and succeeds Michell Clark.

As division director, Varnon will be responsible for the division's oversight of a broad array of functions including budget and administration, facility and support services, oversight of major capital improvement projects, human resources, law enforcement, continuity of operations and intelligence services, technology services, and internal communications.

Varnon came to the Board in 2017 from the National Endowment for the Arts, where she served as deputy chairman for management and budget. During her 33-plus years of federal government service, she has also held positions at the Department of Education, Office of Personnel Management, Transportation Security Administration, Immigration and Naturalization Service, and the Department of Justice.

Varnon holds a masters degree in public administration from Harvard University. She earned a law degree at Howard University and a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice at Alabama State University.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955