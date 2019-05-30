National Champions in 44 Skill Areas Medaled at the 2019 Skills Canada National Competition  

Approximately 7,500 students visited the 25th Skills Canada National Competition at the Halifax Exhibition Centre this week, including industry celebrities.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Skills/Compétences Canada released the final medal results of the 2019 Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC). During the past week, over 550 students and apprentices from across the country competed for the title of national champion in 44 Skill Areas at the Halifax Exhibition Centre. The complete list of medalists is available on the Skills Canada Website .



Medalists are awarded at the Closing Ceremony of the 25th Skills Canada National Competition, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.





Medals were awarded to the top competitors in 44 Skill Areas representing six skilled trade and technology sectors, including: transportation, construction, manufacturing and engineering, information technology, service and employment.

During the SCNC, approximately 7,500 student visitors, industry leaders, government officials and several industry celebrities were in attendance to take part in some of the on-site activities such as the Essential Skills Stage and over 50 Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities. Celebrities included HGTV’s Kate Campbell and Sebastian Clovis, as well as Andy Hay, local celebrity chef.

The goal and objective of the SCNC is to engage Canadian youth and promote all of the exciting careers that are available to them in the skilled trades and technologies. It is the only national multi-trade and technology event of its kind for young students and apprentices in the country.

/EIN News/ -- “Events like the Skills Canada National Competition provide a platform for competitors to demonstrate and develop their skills to be more prepared for the world of work. It also gives young Canadians who have never been exposed to Skilled Trades and Technology careers a chance to learn about these occupations through experiential activities”, said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

The 2020 Skills Canada National Competition will be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre , in Vancouver, British Columbia, May 28 – 29, 2020.



About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trades and technology careers among Canadian youth. For more information about SCNC visit: www.skillscompetencescanada.com .

