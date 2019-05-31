Solar Stik Selected as Finalist for GrowFL 9th Annual Florida Companies to Watch
Solar Stik®, Inc, among the first round of the 2019 Florida Companies to Watch finalists recently announced by GrowFL
Solar Stik, the premier manufacturer of portable hybrid power systems for rugged applications in the 1 to 15 kW power spectrum, has been tagged as a potential company “worth watching” as they have made it to the second round of selection. Finalists like Solar Stik will be further evaluated based on their performance in the marketplace, innovative products, services or processes, philanthropy and empowered employees.
“We applaud these first round finalists who have shown how they stand out in their
regions as innovative business leaders, going to the next level to grow their companies.
They are true rock stars,” says Dr. Tom O’Neal, GrowFL Executive Director.
The honorees for this year’s award will be announced in July. The 9th Annual Florida Companies to Watch awards celebration will take place on November 14, 2019 at Hard Rock Live, Universal City Walk, Orlando, FL.
Learn more about the Companies to Watch at www.GrowFL.com and Solar Stik at www.solarstik.com
