Solar Stik Selected as Finalist for GrowFL 9th Annual Florida Companies to Watch

Solar Stik®, Inc, among the first round of the 2019 Florida Companies to Watch finalists recently announced by GrowFL

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solar Stik is pleased to announce the company has been selected by GrowFL as one of the finalists on the GrowFL 2019 Florida Companies to Watch List. Developed by the Edward Lowe Foundation, GrowFL’s Florida Companies to Watch is a distinguished awards program designed to seek out second-stage businesses from a wide range of industries representing all areas of the state. In addition to evaluating past growth and projected success, applicant companies are judged according to their special strengths and impact in their markets, communities and within the state—thus deeming them “worth watching.”Solar Stik, the premier manufacturer of portable hybrid power systems for rugged applications in the 1 to 15 kW power spectrum, has been tagged as a potential company “worth watching” as they have made it to the second round of selection. Finalists like Solar Stik will be further evaluated based on their performance in the marketplace, innovative products, services or processes, philanthropy and empowered employees.“We applaud these first round finalists who have shown how they stand out in theirregions as innovative business leaders, going to the next level to grow their companies.They are true rock stars,” says Dr. Tom O’Neal, GrowFL Executive Director.The honorees for this year’s award will be announced in July. The 9th Annual Florida Companies to Watch awards celebration will take place on November 14, 2019 at Hard Rock Live, Universal City Walk, Orlando, FL.Learn more about the Companies to Watch at www.GrowFL.com and Solar Stik at www.solarstik.com



