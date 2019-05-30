Max Spann Hired to Auction Exquisite Custom Estate Home in Desirable Holmdel

Holmdel Auction 2019 - Home Front Holmdel Auction 2019 - Great Room Holmdel Auction 2019 - Pool

Guaranteed to Sell at or above the Minimum Bid of $595,000

Top school systems, easy access to the Jersey Shore and Garden State Parkway, numerous parks and cultural attractions, Holmdel has it all.” — Max Spann, President of Max Spann Auction Co.

HOLMDEL, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 6,670+/-SF, six-bedroom custom estate home will be going on the auction block in June. Guaranteed to sell at or above minimum bid of $595,000, this all brick estate home will provide bidders an opportunity to own in one of the most desired towns in New Jersey.“Top school systems, easy access to the Jersey Shore and Garden State Parkway, numerous parks and cultural attractions, Holmdel has it all”, said Max Spann, President of Max Spann Auction Co. “What family wouldn’t want to purchase this house at a price they can afford?”Purchasing homes through the auction process has become increasingly more the norm. Buyer’s like knowing if they have a property that day or not, while owners enjoy controlling the timing of the sale of their home.Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co. has scheduled the auction for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 to be held onsite, 32 Galloping Hill Circle, in Holmdel Open Houses are scheduled from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2nd and Sunday, June 9th.To take the next step, visit www.maxspann.com or call 888-299-1438 for additional details and register for the Property Information Package. For more information about this and other Max Spann’s auctions, visit www.maxspann.com , or follow Max Spann on Facebook/MaxSpann and Twitter/MaxSpann.



