SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of BBX Capital Corporation - BBX

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BBX Capital Corporation (“BBX Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BBX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether BBX Capital and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 28, 2019, Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (“Bluegreen Vacations”), which is 90% owned by BBX Capital, announced that Bass Pro Inc. (“Bass Pro”) and its affiliates had notified Bluegreen Vacations that Bass Pro was terminating the parties’ Marketing Agreement effective as of the close of business on May 24, 2019, citing alleged breaches by Bluegreen Vacations. As a result of the termination of the Marketing Agreement, Bluegreen Vacations no longer has access to Bass Pro’s marketing channels or advertising materials.

On this news, BBX Capital’s stock price fell $0.23 per share, or 5.13%, to close at $4.25 per share on May 29, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

