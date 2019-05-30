There were 820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,090 in the last 365 days.

Two Day UK Seminar: An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging - London, United Kingdom - September 25-26, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course provides an essential overview and will be valuable for newcomers to this field. It will also act as a good refresher for those with more experience

Pharmaceutical packaging is a very specialised area with its own unique issues and problems. This course will provide delegates with a good basic grounding and appreciation of what is required for the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Whether you are new to the industry, have a basic understanding or are familiar with the area, this course will provide you with useful knowledge and insights from an expert who has worked in the industry for over 25 years.

Benefits of attending:

  • Gain a solid overview of packaging component and material selection
  • Learn key properties of various packaging materials/systems
  • Appreciate pack testing and evaluation
  • Hear about printing processes and controls
  • Gain knowledge on artwork generation and control
  • Comply with the regulatory requirements
  • Learn about transit packaging
  • Consider trade/supply chain requirements

Who Should Attend:

This course provides an essential overview and will be valuable for newcomers to this eld and will also act as a good refresher for those with more experience.

  • Account managers
  • Artwork producers
  • Auditors
  • Business developers
  • Clinical trial suppliers
  • Logistics personnel
  • Packaging design/Labelling personnel
  • Project managers
  • Purchasers
  • Quality assurance and control personnel
  • Regulatory personnel
  • Suppliers to the industry
  • Technical writers

Agenda:

Programme Day One

The role of packaging

Special aspects of pharmaceutical packaging

Regulatory overview

  • Agencies, guidelines and legislation
  • Dossier requirements
  • International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH)
  • Common Technical Document (CTD)
  • Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)

Regulatory overview (continued)

  • Differences between submissions in the EU and USA
    • Bar coding (briefly) - EAN, 2D - datamatrix, QR
    • Counterfeiting and product security
    • Drug Quality and Security Act
    • Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD)

Choice of pharmaceutical packaging

  • Compatibility and ICH testing
  • Testing and evaluation
    • Extractables and leachables

Programme Day Two

New Product Development (NPD) process and role of packaging

Main pharmaceutical packaging formats and materials

  • Primary - key properties - glass, plastics, metals, blisters, laminates, tubes, aerosols, closures
  • Secondary - pharmaceutical labelling - labels, leaflets (PILs), cartons
  • Manufacture, benefits, potential Issues, testing

Trade/transit requirements

Specifications

Environment

Artwork requirements

Some special requirements for packaging

  • Medical devices - briefly: Categories, CE Marking requirements
  • Child resistant closures
  • Tamper-evidence
  • Readability
  • Braille
  • Patient compliance

