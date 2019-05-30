Spun Bond Non-Woven Market To Reach USD 22.79 Billion by 2026 | Reports And Data

High demand for Spun bond non-woven market due to rise in demand for goods using this as raw material, new customized launches with specialized enhanced properties, increasing strategic acquisitions, marketing techniques, favourable research funding scenarios and awareness among people are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Spun bond non-woven Market during forecast period.



Market Size – USD 12.37 Billion in 2018, Market Growth -7.8% CAGR of Market Trends – Product launches and research for Spun bond non-woven market.

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent analysis of the Spun bond non-woven market suggests that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% and projected to hold a market value of USD 22.79 billion by the end of the forecast frame in 2026. The Spun bond non-woven polymer is a thermoplastic fibre which is produced without using traditional methods of fabric making by laying the thermoplastic inputs into a series of continuous filaments. They possess properties like extreme flexibility, heat resistance and chemical resistance, softness, breathability and is also environment friendly. The growth of the Spun bond non-woven market is a resultant of its desirable properties which can be utilized in multiple arenas. The rise in disposable income and adoption of high standards of living has aided the market rapidly.

The linkages of the Spun bond non-woven market to geotextiles have augmented the demand for these thermoplastic materials. Geotextiles use polypropylene materials in the production process. The fabric is well suited for the production of personal and hygiene products and the demand for these products have risen drastically especially among women as the awareness have increased regarding the significance of using such items. Concerns for environment and struggles to reduce the toxic materials produced have resulted in an increased demand for Spun bond non-woven goods. Spun bond non-woven materials are environment friendly and the market consists of people who have a growing concern towards the environment by the day. Strategic expansions and acquisitions have been used to elevate the role of leading players in the market. Asai kasei expanded its production from 2000 tonnes by 4000 tonnes more. Although the market is an impressive environment to channelize investments, there are restraining factors which will affect the volume of the goods produced. For example, the high prices of end products like sanitary pads and diapers will hamper the demand for these goods. High quality assurance schemes are also predominant threats in these industries especially in the lesser developed countries who usually face budgetary constraints and are unable to use high quality fibres.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Spun bond non-woven market is fuelled by the growth of the personal and hygiene industries which utilize these materials due to its qualities like flexibility, absorbability etc. it accounts to almost 54% of the market share





After polypropylene as a material, polyesters are also widely demanded due to its sturdiness and durability, mostly in the automotive sectors, agriculture and medicine.





Strategic acquisitions have led to gains in the aforesaid market. For example, in 2018 Fibertex acquired a Brazilian firm DUCI. This helped the firm to capture the untapped opportunities in the South American market which hold a mere 5% of the market share.





Europe is a swift growing market mostly being the headquarters to top players in the market coupled with high disposable income and awareness among people.





Korea and Japan account for the large market share of Asia Pacific in the given market about 5 to 6 top Spun bond non-woven market players are located





The second largest application with a high CAGR is the medical industry. It holds this high amount because of the materials desirable properties like non-toxicity, non-reactivity and ease disposability





Durable goods accounted almost 46% of the total Spun bond non-woven market. This is primarily used in automotive industries as it is a heat resistant polymer.

Segments covered in the report:

The market has been segmented in the following terms to forecast revenue growth among the sub-segments.

Material type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Polyester Spun Bond Nonwoven





Polypropylene Spun Bond Nonwoven





Polyethylene Spun Bond Nonwoven





Polyurethane Non-woven





Polyamide Spun Bond Nonwoven

Functions (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Disposable





Non-disposable

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Agriculture





Automotive





Medical





Packaging





Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America



USA



Canada





Europe



UK



France



Germany



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



India



China



Japan



Rest of Asia





Latin America



Brazil





Middle East and Africa

