Rafarma Joins with Glorija Kotnik to New Victories

/EIN News/ -- Ljubljana, Slovenia , May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma (OTC: RAFA), a Wyoming Corporation, has hired internationally acclaimed professional snowboarder Glorija Kotnik as its spokesperson and new face of the company. The pairing launches a joint campaign “Together to New Victories” for Rafarma and Ms. Kotnik in the pursuit of peak human performance.

Glorija Kotnik



Glorija competing at the highest level





Ms. Kotnik is a member of the Slovenian National Snowboard Team and three-time Olympian (2010 Vancouver, 2014 Sochi and 2018 PyeongChang). With more than 120 International Ski Federation (FIS) races under her belt, she will forever be one of, if not the best, Slovenian female snowboarders of all time.

“I am very excited to be the new face of Rafarma Pharmaceuticals. I believe the company’s high-quality natural products manufactured in Slovenia will meet the great demand around the world for natural, performance-improving supplements. I am also pleased to see the company moving forward with the introduction of new products, some of which will be based on cannabis infusion. Although my winter season has just finished, preparations for next season will soon begin. Using Rafarma products, I believe I will see even better performance results next season. Together with Rafarma to New Victories!” - stated Ms. Kotnik.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

