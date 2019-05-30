Aware Ads Announces Strategic Acquisition of the Assets of AppThis

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware Ads, Inc. (“Aware Ads”), a Canadian company specializing in all aspects of online marketing, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the assets of AppThis, LLC (“AppThis”), a Denver, Colorado-based global mobile technology company focused on app discovery, user acquisition and mobile monetization.



“The acquisition of the assets of AppThis will provide Aware Ads with a technological edge,” said James VanderLinden, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aware Ads. “AppThis’s innovative programmatic optimization technology and its proprietary platforms, including its real-time bidding technology, self-serve advertiser user interface, link validation, network API and machine learning engine, will strongly complement Aware Ads’ recent acquisition of the adMobo, Inc. mobile marketing network as well as Aware Ads’ market-leading Oasis Ads Media marketing network.”

Under the Aware Ads umbrella, Oasis Ads Media specializes in cost-per-acquisition marketing, including traffic generation, lead/sales data capturing, reporting, and networking with affiliates and advertisers. In addition, Quantability focuses on market research with its own proprietary consumer panel called Communa, working in partnership with top research professionals to ensure that business objectives are met. Shazzu, another Aware Ads company, is a family of digital brands that engage audiences through the creation of quality web and mobile content that deliver the best digital brand experiences possible across various platforms and formats. Aware Ads’ most recent acquisition, AdMobo, specializes in supporting brands and agencies in engaging with their online audiences, and supporting developers to better monetize their mobile applications, using innovative technology built on years of experience in the digital advertising space.

Luke Vice, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Aware Ads, further stated that, “The acquisition of the assets of AppThis ‎will help Aware Ads expand its global reach, and will enable Aware Ads to offer its affiliates a self-serve Demand-Side Platform and to offer its advertisers a new traffic source for their performance marketing campaigns.”‎

About Aware Ads

Aware Ads is a Canadian company operating in all aspects of online marketing. Specifically, Aware Ads’ specialty is direct response (Cost-Per-Acquisition) marketing and content creation. Aware Ads, supported by its wholly-owned entities Oasis Ads Media, Quantability, Shazzu and AdMobo, is well positioned in all aspects of the performance marketing space from front-end design and development, to traffic generation, to capturing lead/sale data, to back-end metrics and optimization.

For more information, visit www.awareads.com .

On behalf of Aware Ads, Inc.

James VanderLinden

Chief Executive Officer

Contacts

Aware Ads

James VanderLinden

(647) 503-4237

