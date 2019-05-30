There were 818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,074 in the last 365 days.

Two Day FDA Drug Approval Process Seminar: Gain a Better Understanding of the US Drug Approval Process (London, United Kingdom - September 19-20, 2019)

A comprehensive overview of FDA procedures, requirements for marketing authorisations and recent developments affecting the drug approval process in the US

This course is designed to help you gain a better understanding of the US drug approval process. You will gain a practical insight into FDA requirements for submission of NDAs, ANDAs and 505(b)(2). It will also cover the organisation and structure of the FDA and review processes, as well as discuss recent changes.

The course will emphasise areas of interest to innovative manufacturers, but will also deal with issues relating to generic and over-the-counter drugs.

Benefits of attending:

  • Gain an overview of FDA drug development regulatory requirements
  • Comply with FDA requirements for NDAs, ANDAs and 505(b)(2)
  • Discuss recent changes and developments
  • Improve your communication and interactions with the FDA

Who Should Attend:

This programme will be especially beneficial to those responsible for preparing US registration documents (INDs, NDAs, Biologics License Applications, etc), regulatory affairs personnel, lawyers and others responsible for advising companies on strategies for developing new drugs for the US market.

Agenda:

Programme Day one

An overview of the US FDA Drug development regulatory requirements for FDA

  • Overview of INDs
  • Data requirements for drug substance and drug product
  • Pre-clinical testing and clinical testing
  • The different phases of development

Drug development regulatory requirements for FDA (continued)

Overview of the IND application and the data requirements

  • IND structure
  • Submission procedure
  • IND review
  • FDA actions

Maintenance of INDs

  • Structure and content of STED
  • Technical file vs design dossier

Identifying recent changes

  • Examining accelerated review and breakthrough status
  • Paediatric legislation
  • Financial disclosure
  • Clinical trial transparency
  • Exclusivity and patent declaration

Workshop: Optimising your meetings

  • An overview of the different types of FDA meetings
  • Create a best practice guide for FDA meetings

Programme Day two

Identifying the NDA types and categories

  • What is a full NDA?
  • 505(b)(2) applications
  • CTD requirements
  • FDA approach to CTD format
  • Review approach
  • Biologics and biosimilars (BLA)

Review of ANDA/NDA

Understanding ANDA classification

  • Examining paragraph I-IV
  • Overview of GDUFA

US change control - amendments

  • NDA/ANDA amendments
  • SUPAC/BACPAC guidance
  • Annual reports/CBE and PAS applications
  • NDA annual report requirements

Obtaining information from the FDA

  • Access to Federal Register
  • FOIA
  • FDA homepage

Final discussion and review of day

