Surgical Tourniquets (Tourniquets Systems, Tourniquet Cuffs, Tourniquets Accessories) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Tourniquets Market by Type (Tourniquets Systems, Tourniquet Cuffs, Tourniquets Accessories), Applications, End User (Hospitals and Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Military) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The surgical tourniquets market is expected to reach USD 509.5 million by 2024 from an estimated USD 346.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Surgical tourniquets are mechanical devices used to temporarily control blood circulation during surgeries of the extremities, creating a bloodless field of vision for surgeons. The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of road accidents and falls, rising geriatric population, and the increasing number of joint replacement surgeries. Also, emerging markets such as China and India are expected to offer potential growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global surgical tourniquets market in 2019, followed by Europe. However, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the presence of a large patient population, a growing number of hospitals, rising geriatric population, and increasing healthcare spending in this region.



The favorable reimbursement scenario in Japan and the rising geriatric population in China are the factors that contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Furthermore, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing middle-class population, and rising disposable income levels in India are also some of the key factors driving the growth of the APAC region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Surgical Tourniquets: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Surgical Tourniquets Market, By Type, 2018

4.3 Europe: Surgical Tourniquets Market, By Type, 2018

4.4 Surgical Tourniquets Market: Geographic Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Incidence of Road Accidents and Falls

5.2.1.2 Rising Number of Joint Replacement Surgeries

5.2.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of Degenerative Bone Diseases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Dearth of Trained Professionals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complications Associated With the Use of Surgical Tourniquets

5.2.4.2 Risk of Infection Transmission Associated With the Use of Reusable Tourniquets



6 Surgical Tourniquets Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tourniquet Systems

6.2.1 Tourniquet Systems to Account for the Largest Share of the Surgical Tourniquets Market

6.3 Tourniquet Cuffs

6.3.1 Pneumatic Tourniquet Cuffs

6.3.1.1 Single-Use Pneumatic Tourniquet Cuffs

6.3.1.1.1 Preference for Single-Use Pneumatic Tourniquet Cuffs is Increasing Among End Users

6.3.1.2 Reusable Pneumatic Tourniquet Cuffs

6.3.1.2.1 Risk of Infection Transmission to Restrain the Growth of This Market Segment

6.3.2 Non-Pneumatic Tourniquet Cuffs

6.3.2.1 Issues Related to Safety and Effectiveness Limiting the Use of Non-Pneumatic Tourniquet Cuffs

6.4 Tourniquet Accessories



7 Surgical Tourniquets Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Lower-Limb Surgery

7.2.1 Lower-Limb Surgery Segment Dominates the Market, By Application

7.3 Upper-Limb Surgery

7.3.1 US Accounted for the Largest Share of the Surgical Tourniquets Market for Upper-Limb Surgery



8 Surgical Tourniquets Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals and Trauma Centers

8.2.1 Hospital and Trauma Centers to Dominate the End-User Market

8.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Centers in the US to Drive the Adoption of Surgical Tourniquets

8.4 Military

8.4.1 US Accounted for the Largest Share of the Surgical Tourniquets Market for Military

8.5 Other End Users



9 Surgical Tourniquets Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Orthopedic ProceduresA Major Factor Driving Market Growth in the US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing Number of Joint Replacement Procedures and Growing Geriatric Population to Drive the Market in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Increasing Number of Hip and Knee Replacement Procedures to Drive Market Growth in Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Increasing Number of Joint Replacement Surgeries to Drive Market Growth in the UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Rising Geriatric Population to Support Market Growth in France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Strong Presence of Global and Local Players to Support Market Growth in China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Rising Number of Joint Replacement Surgeries to Support Market Growth in Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Large Patient Population and the Rising Number of Road Accidents to Support Market Growth in India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Market Share

10.3.1 Zimmer Biomet

10.3.2 Stryker Corporation

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market) (2018)

10.4.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.2 Innovators

10.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Zimmer Biomet

11.2 Stryker Corporation

11.3 Delfi Medical Innovation

11.4 Hammarplast Medical

11.5 VBM Medizintechnik

11.6 Ulrich Medical

11.7 Pyng Medical (Part of Teleflex)

11.8 OHK Medical Devices

11.9 Huaxin Medical Equipment Factory

11.10 Sam Medical

11.11 C.A.T Resources



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v4x9s3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Medical Devices



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.