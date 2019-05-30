$1.7 Bn Opportunity Assessment of Waste Management in US Cities by Waste Management Outlook, Key Initiatives, and Cities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunity Assessment of Waste Management in US Cities - by Waste Management Outlook (Budget, Programs, Volume, and Disposal Statistics), Key Initiatives, and Cities (Boston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle, and San Diego) - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing focus on waste recycling and energy generation and adoption of IoT-based smart waste management systems to drive the market



Seattle, a major city in the US, has increased its overall recycling rate for 13 consecutive years (2003-2016). In 2016, Seattle recycled 58.8% of its municipal solid waste with an annual increase of 0.8%. The city aims to achieve an overall 70% recycling rate by 2022. Key factors driving the waste management assessment in the select major US cities include an increasing focus on the collection of waste materials and transportation to recycling facilities, sorting material type and selling them to manufacturers to make new products, state governments' increasing focus on waste recycling and energy generation, and increasing adoption of smart waste management systems.



Increasing focus on waste recycling to provide growth opportunities



Population explosion, coupled with improved lifestyle, results in increased generation of solid wastes in urban as well as rural areas. In US cities, there is a marked distinction between the solid waste from urban and rural areas. However, due to increased urbanization, fast adoption of use & throw concept' and equally fast communication the gap between the two is diminishing. The solid waste from rural areas is more of a biodegradable nature and the same from urban areas contains more non-biodegradable components, such as plastics and packaging. Recycling organic materials which include food and compostable paper is the biggest opportunity to reduce trash and focus on recycling initiatives. Organics make up about one-quarter of overall trash, and few people are taking part in organics recycling programs yet. The increasing focus on vendors toward organic waste in the region is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market vendors.



Increasing adoption of IoT-based smart waste management systems to improve assessment capabilities



Internet and its applications have become an integral part and essential tools in smart waste management to increase the overall efficiency and reduce operational costs. Owing to increasing demand and necessity, the implementation of smart waste management using IoT assures the collection of the garbage soon as the garbage level reaches its maximum level. The system will thus provide accurate reports, increasing the efficiency of the system. The real-time monitoring of the garbage level with the help of sensors and wireless communication reduces the total number of trips required of garbage collecting vehicles and the total expenditure associated with the garbage collection. Thus, the dustbins will be cleared as and when filled, giving way to better infrastructure and increased hygiene.

Major vendors offering waste management systems include Bigbelly, Inc. (US), Compology (US), OnePlus Systems (US), Ecube Labs (South Korea), Waste Management Inc. (US), Republic Services Inc. (US), Covanta Holding Corporation (US), Recology (US), Athens Services (US), and Bin-e (Poland).



