IT Governance releases Emotet paper to educate organisations on the risks and effects of ransomware

IT Governance, the leading provider of cyber risk and privacy management solutions, has released an informative paper to help organisations guard themselves against Emotet ransomware.

Emotet is a polymorphic banking Trojan used to steal user credentials and financial information. It can evade typical anti-malware programmes, making infected machines virtually impossible to detect. Furthermore, one of Emotet’s distinguishing characteristics is its capacity to self-propagate, proliferating across infected networks and exploiting system vulnerabilities.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “Cyber attacks are more prevalent – and cleverer – than ever before. Whether through social engineering, or the malware-as-a-service method we have seen with Emotet, privacy and information security are under constant threat.

“When we were called on by a client to help deal with an Emotet infection, our worry that the risks that organisations across all sectors face are rapidly evolving was reinforced. Human error is a leading cause of data breaches, but with our Emotet paper, we aim to help reduce that risk and emphasise the need for effective staff awareness.”

IT Governance’s free Emotet guide is a useful tool in the fight against this complex Trojan, detailing:

- How Emotet spreads, and what makes the malware so disruptive;

- The practical steps you can take to protect against Emotet; and

- How to remove Emotet from your network in the event of an infection.



IT Governance provides all-encompassing cyber risk and privacy management solutions tailored to the needs and demands of each organisation.

IT Governance provides all-encompassing cyber risk and privacy management solutions tailored to the needs and demands of each organisation.



