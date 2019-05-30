INVESTOR NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Isramco, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – ISRL

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Isramco, Inc. (“Isramco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ISRL) on behalf of the Company’s stockholders.



Isramco stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or via http://kaskelalaw.com/case/isramco/ , to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.

On May 20, 2019, Isramco announced that it had entered into a “going private” transaction with Naphtha Israel Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (“Naphtha”) through which Isramco stockholders will receive $121.40 per share in cash for their Isramco shares. Notably, the Company also disclosed that its Chairman and Co-CEO, “who through various entities controls Naphtha, beneficially owns approximately 73.0% of the outstanding common stock of Isramco.”

Kaskela Law LLC is investigating whether $121.40 per share in cash represents adequate consideration for Isramco’s stockholders, and whether Isramco stockholders are appropriately receiving all material information about the transaction.

Isramco stockholders who purchased or acquired their shares of stock prior to May 20, 2019 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com .

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com



