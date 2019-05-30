Kuebix Ranks within the Two Highest Scores in Two Use Cases in Gartner Report that Evaluates 13 TMS Solutions Across 10 Critical Capabilities

Research evaluates TMS solutions’ critical capabilities across areas such as Usability/User Experience and Implementation/Integration Tools

MAYNARD, Mass., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuebix , creator of Kuebix TMS and its vast shipping community, announced today that it has ranked within the two highest scores in two use cases in 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Transportation Management Systems1. In the report that evaluates 13 TMS solutions’ critical capabilities across areas such as usability/user experience and implementation/integration tools, Kuebix also ranks within the six highest scores in four use cases.



/EIN News/ -- “We believe the scores that Kuebix TMS has received in this report are further evidence of our success in creating the largest, most connected shipping community built around a robust transportation management system for businesses of all sizes,” said Dan Clark, Kuebix Founder and President. “Our modular capabilities help our users grow as their companies’ needs change and our fast implementation times help customers achieve rapid ROI.”

Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Transportation Management Systems report evaluates the capabilities of 13 TMS vendors and their ability to meet the needs of five distinct use cases. 10 different critical capabilities were analyzed for each TMS and each solution was given a rating out of 5.0 points for each use case.

The capabilities analyzed in this report include core domestic capability, extended domestic capability, core international capability, extended international capability, usability/user experience, analytics/visibility, implementation/integration tools, adaptability/agility, carrier networks and simplicity.

Click here for a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for TMS.

This report is a companion piece to Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems which evaluates vendors in terms of completeness of vision and ability to execute. Kuebix improved its position on both axes in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems2 compared to the previous year.

1 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Transportation Management Systems, Bart De Muynck, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, 22 May 2019

2 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Bart De Muynck, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, 27 March 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kuebix

Kuebix is the creator of a transportation management system (TMS) that enables companies to capitalize on supply chain opportunities through control, visibility and the use of predictive analytics. Kuebix is democratizing the rating, booking and tracking of freight with its free TMS, Kuebix Free Shipper, which can be ready to use in minutes. Companies looking for advanced analytics, financial management and other premium features can upgrade to Kuebix Business Pro and Kuebix Enterprise and then seamlessly add Premier Applications and Integrations in a modular fashion. All Kuebix users can leverage Kuebix Community Load Match, a truckload spot market connecting thousands of shippers with truckload capacity. Kuebix also offers unique Managed Service Programs to shippers looking to partially or fully outsource transportation management. For more information visit: www.kuebix.com .

Media Contacts:

Veronica Turk

Kuebix

vturk@kuebix.com

978-298-2170



Sarah Clark

Kuebix

sclark@kuebix.com

978-298-2157



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.