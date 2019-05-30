Modular Data Center Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Analysis, Trends, Development Strategy, Key Vendors, Future Prospects and Regional Forecast by 2025

Global Modular Data Center Market Research Report—Component (Functional Module, Services), Data Center Size (Mid-Sized, Large, Enterprise) Tier Type (Tier 4, Tier 3, Tier 2, Tier 1) End User (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare), Region—Forecast till 2025

Pune, India, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market research Future (MRFR), in their in-depth study of the global modular data center market revealed several factors, along with regional dynamics. The modular data center market is enjoying such acknowledgment that its rise by 24.4% during the forecast period (2018-2025) seems plausible. The evolution experienced by industries are invariably dependent on data. Data is at the core of industries across spectrums. Modular data center systems, guided by advanced technologies, have emerged as a perfect solution for such issues. It is a portable method using which data centers can be deployed at the desired location.

Drivers and Restraints

The global modular data center market is banking on several factors such as the growing demand for energy-efficiency, cost, and others. The system is known for increasing efficiency and maximizing energy utilization. Using the system in any kind of setup, companies can reduce their operational cost substantially which can be considered a thrust-providing factor. The flexibility modular data centers provide by giving scope to improvise is expected to push its size to USD 49.01 billion by 2025. Emerging economies are also major factors as these countries can trigger the uptake of the system. In Asia Pacific, several countries are creating such a wider scope for industries to introduce modular data centers.

On the flip side, the probability of the modular data centers market getting restrained can be attributed to the vendor lock-in issues. But the market is burgeoning, on the other hand, due to the implementation of the modular data centers in disaster-prone areas. This can counter the threats posed by vendor-issues to the modular data centers market.

Segmentation at a Glance

Recent growth in demand for Modular Data Center Market due to the integration of AI is having an impact on the study of the modular data center market. This spurs a segmentation by component, data center size, tier type, and end-user. Based on the component, the modular data center market includes functional module and services. The module segment comprises all-in-one functional module and individual functional module. The individual functional module can further be sub-segmented into IT module, electrical module, and mechanical module. On the other hand, the services segment consists integration & deployment, consulting, and infrastructure management. Based on the data center size, the modular data center market incorporates mid-sized data centers, large data centers, and enterprise data centers. By tier type, the global modular data center market encompasses tier 4, tier 3, tier 2, and tier 1. By end-user, the modular data center market can be sub-segmented into government & defense, BFSI, IT & telecom, education, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, retail, and others.

Mapping the Globe

Chartering the global scenario of the modular data center market reveals zones such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America had the maximum market share in 2017 and it was valued at USD 6,284.6 million. The market is expecting a leap from there with a CAGR of 22.65% during the forecast period. The APAC region was valued at USD 3,560.6 million in 2017 but its growth would be the highest among its peers. With a CAGR of 27.20%, the regional market is expected to outdo others over the review period. North America’ growth is mostly banking on the expenditures of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The region is also infrastructurally superior owing to which several sectors such as BFSI and IT & telecom sector are showing keen interest in the modular data center market in North America.

Head-to-Head

MRFR’s analysis of the global modular data center market has its focus on companies such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies Inc., CommScope Holding Company, Inc, Eaton Corporation PLC, Schneider Electric, Cannon Technologies Ltd, BladeRoom Group Ltd, Flexenclosure AB, and Silent-Aire Limited Partnership. Such an observance incorporates their recent strategic uptakes to provide a clearer picture of the global modular data center market. The analysis of their portfolio also provides insights regarding latest moves planned by these companies.

Recently, Huawei displayed their working procedure of CloudEngine 16800 which has micro-second latency, 100% throughput that allows doubling up of the AI capacity, and zero packet loss. Huawei’s this attempt to maximize AI integration is to support the latest demand for AI in every sphere of technology. Huawei also backed up their own plan with sophisticated modular designs. They have already completed their first phase of cloud pre-fabricated modular data center in Dongguan.

In April 2019, Schneider Electric showcased their EcoStruxure that can be a perfect solution for edge computing. This would also bolster the foundation of modular data centers.

