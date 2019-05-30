ZVTK – Zevotek Announces Analyst Report Recommending Target $0.77 PPS Published By Goldman Small Cap Research

LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Zevotek, Inc. (USOTC: ZVTK) (“ZVTK”) today announced that Goldman Small Cap Research has issued an analyst report recommending a $0.77 PPS. The company’s most recent trading has been in the $0.30 range. The report covers ZVTK’s recently disclosed proprietary, first-to-market software as a service (SaaS) the company has had in the works for over a year. ZVTK earlier this month published an online presentation to introduce its SaaS solution developed by DALOS specifically targeting a $435 million segment of an overall $85 billion market. The company also recently completed an asset purchase agreement with Blankki Products, Inc. expanding ZVTK's high tech asset portfolio to encompass a collective $126 billion in market opportunities. The analyst report is intended to put ZVTK’s value in perspective now that the company has gone public with its high-tech asset portfolio and business strategy.



/EIN News/ -- Goldman reports, “Our 12-month target price is $0.77 which is based on figures derived by KPMG regarding median private company valuations. This estimate reflects what we believe will be the combined value of the two Zevotek investee companies next year. This target could rise if new portfolio companies join the Zevotek family.”



The full Goldman Small Cap Research Report on Zevotek (USOTC: ZVTK)



About the Company



Zevotek, Inc., seeks investment opportunities in startups to provide funding, in addition to strategic business development assistance to include supplier & vendor management, software development, marketing, management and research & development. Zevotek will catalyze the growth of Market Disruptive & Game Changing Business in the IOT, Business Automation, Data Processing, Business Analytics & Connected Healthcare sectors.



For further information visit our website at www.zevotek.io.



Zevotek, Inc.

Jeffrey R. Carlson

info@zevotek.io

(800) 906-9040





