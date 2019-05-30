Global Board Sports Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2016-2018 & 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Board Sports: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Board Sports in US$ Million by the following Segments:



Summer Board Sports

Snowboarding

The report profiles 121 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Adidas AG (Germany)

Aloha Boardsports, Inc. (Philippines)

Boardriders Inc. (USA)

Billabong International Limited (Australia)

Body Glove International, LLC (USA)

Burton Snowboards (USA)

Capita (USA)

Flow Sports, Inc. (USA)

Forum Boardshop (Russia)

Globe International Ltd. (Australia)

Gul Watersports Ltd. (UK)

Hurley International (USA)

K2 Snowboarding (USA)

Mervin Manufacturing (USA)

Meta-Sports CO Ltd (Taiwan)

Never Summer Industries (USA)

Nike Skateboarding (USA)

Nitro USA, Inc. (USA)

North Kiteboarding (USA)

O'Neill (USA)

Rip Curl, Inc. (USA)

Salomon Snowboards (France)

Volcom, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Summer Board Sports

Surfing

Windsurfing

Skateboarding

Bodyboarding

Wakeboarding

Kiteboarding

Skimboarding

Snowboarding



2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Board Sports - A Prelude

Regional Landscape

Emerging Market Trends

Key Board Sports Markets

The US

Australia

France

Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Impact of Recession on the Global Board Sports Market - A Retrospective Overview

Market Outlook

Surfing: The Most Popular Board Sport

Windsurfing Attracts Commercial Support

Kiteboarding Gains Increased Popularity

Wakeboarding Witnesses Growth

Skateboarding-Exhibiting Mixed Prospects



3. SURFING INDUSTRY - AN OVERVIEW

Australia - A Key Surfing Market

Surfing Apparel: As Important as Surfing Equipment

Product Innovations: Name of the Game

Demographic Shifts

Favorable Demographics to Boost Surfing Gear Sales

Surf Forecasting Improves Participation

Average Age of Surfer is Changing!

Specific Strategies Needed to Target Women Surfers

Manufacturers Rope in Celebrities & Athletes for Promotions & Endorsements

Brand Diversification to Open up Huge New Markets

Entertainment Industry Lent A Hand in Promoting Surfing Culture

Environment Friendly Boards Making Beeline to Market

Sustainable Practices to Spur Growth

Market Issues

Seasonality & Topography: A Characteristic of the Sport

Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base

Adverse Impact on Environment

Hazards Associated with Surfing



4. SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW

Snowboarding Makes a Comeback

Distinct Shapes Make a Comeback

Art as a Distinguisher

Bibs for Women

Splitboarding for Women

Impact of Global Warming on Skiing

Flying Simulators, Winter Ziplines, and Snow Yoga - Efforts to Beat Low Business

Green Initiatives

Move Away from Ski Resorts

Asia - The Next Skiing Destination

Winter Olympics to Give a Big Boost to the Chinese Market

Non-Traditional Destinations Hold Potential

Demographics of Winter Sports - An Overview

Social Media and TV Shows Increase Appeal

Apparel and Gear - Smart Accessories, Apps, and AR



5. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS, AND ISSUES

Advanced Technology, Popular Widgets and Gizmos, and Performance Apparel Spearhead Market Growth

Innovations in Snow Sports Apparel

Flashdry Technology: A Novel Fabric Technology

Technology Paves the Way for Unique and Sophisticated Products

Additional Technological Breakthroughs

Skateboards Targeted at Women Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Board Sports & their Rising Popularity among the Fairer Sex

Rising Beach Nourishment Campaigns - A Key Driving Factor

Mother Nature - A Core Driver for the Board Sports Market

Media - A Major Promotional Platform

Sports Coverage on Television - A Key Sales Driver

Manufacturers Tread the E-Commerce Path

Innovative Strategies - Need of the Hour

Greener and Eco-Friendly Snowboards Make their Mark

Evolving Consumer Preferences Pave the Way for New Shapes and Synergies

Board Sports Apparel Undergoes a Makeover

Bindings Garner Attention

R&D - A Major Determinant of Success in the Industry

Marketing and Branding - The Other Key Differentiators

Innovation Takes Precedence over Logistics



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Summer Board Sports

Surfing - An Introduction

Evolution of Surfing

Surfing Techniques

Types of Surfing

Bodyboarding and Bodysurfing

Tow-in Surfing

Boat surfing

Other Surfing Type Sports: Paddleboarding, Sea Kayaking, Windsurfing, Kitesurfing, and Wakesurfing

Surf Apparel

Technical Textiles

Wetsuits

Rashguards

Surfing Equipment

Surfboards

Types of Surfboards

Shortboards

Longboards

Funboards

Other Surfboards

Other Surfing Equipment

Windsurfing

Skateboarding

Bodyboarding

Wakeboarding

Kiteboarding

Skimboarding

Snowboarding

Generic Factors Influencing the Board Sports Market

Seasonality: A Characteristic of the Sport

Economic Conditions Determine Board Sports Market

Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



7.1 Focus on Select Players



7.2 Recent Industry Activity

Elwing and Boardriders Extend Partnership to Paris Flagship Store

Boardriders Acquires Billabong

Elwing Boards Enters into Partnership with Boardriders Group

Fisher Boards Unveils 2018 Blowfish Inflatable Paddle Board

Boardworks Signs Global License Agreement with Rogue

Toyota and Burton Snowboards Enter into Multi-Year Partnership



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 121 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 126)

The United States (73)

Canada (7)

Europe (33) France (9) Germany (3) The United Kingdom (11) Spain (4) Rest of Europe (6)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)

Africa (2)



