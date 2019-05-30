AVX is Showcasing its Extensive Portfolio of High-Frequency, High-Performance Microwave & RF Component Solutions at IMS 2019

Leading engineers from AVX’s newest division, AVX RF Solutions, as well as subsidiary American Technical Ceramics Corp. (ATC), will be onsite to promote an array of passive components optimized for microwave & RF applications, including wire-bondable capacitors & resistors, thermal conductors, fuses, filters, diplexers, & antennas

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, is showcasing its extensive portfolio of high-frequency, high-performance passive components optimized for microwave and RF applications extending across the automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, and aerospace market segments at this year’s International Microwave Symposium (IMS 2019), which is taking place next week in Boston, Massachusetts. The conference begins on Sunday, June 2, and concludes on Friday, June 7, and the exhibition runs from Tuesday through Thursday, June 4–6.

Leading engineers from the company’s newest division, AVX RF Solutions, as well as its subsidiary American Technical Ceramics Corp. (ATC) will be onsite at booths #403 and #404 to introduce attendees to the unique features and benefits of an extended range of both new and proven microwave and RF component solutions. Exhibit highlights include wire-bondable capacitors and resistors, thermal conductors, fuses, filters, diplexers, and antennas, and other state-of-the-art passive components especially designed and developed to provide high-reliability electrical and mechanical performance optimized for microwave and RF applications.



“IMS is the flagship conference of the IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques Society and the premier annual event for the global community of microwave, RF, and millimeter-wave researchers, technologists, and practitioners, so we’re very excited to continue being a part of this industry-leading conference and exhibition,” said AVX Technical Marketing Manager, Larry Eisenberger. “This year, we look forward to introducing attendees to engineers and product solutions from our newest division, AVX RF Solutions — which now manages and is actively working to expand upon our already extensive portfolio of leading-edge microwave and RF components — in addition to engineers and product solutions from our wholly owned subsidiaries ATC and Ethertronics.”



Featured AVX products on display at IMS 2019 include:



For more information about AVX, please visit Booth #403 and #404 at IMS 2019, navigate to www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.



About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 29 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:AVX).

Nick Kovalsky AVX Corporation (864) 967-2150 marcom@avx.com Christina Sandidge BtB Marketing Communications (919) 872-8172 christina.sandidge@btbmarketing.com

