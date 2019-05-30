AVX is Showcasing its Extensive Portfolio of High-Frequency, High-Performance Microwave & RF Component Solutions at IMS 2019
Leading engineers from AVX’s newest division, AVX RF Solutions, as well as subsidiary American Technical Ceramics Corp. (ATC), will be onsite to promote an array of passive components optimized for microwave & RF applications, including wire-bondable capacitors & resistors, thermal conductors, fuses, filters, diplexers, & antennas
/EIN News/ --FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, is showcasing its extensive portfolio of high-frequency, high-performance passive components optimized for microwave and RF applications extending across the automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, and aerospace market segments at this year’s International Microwave Symposium (IMS 2019), which is taking place next week in Boston, Massachusetts. The conference begins on Sunday, June 2, and concludes on Friday, June 7, and the exhibition runs from Tuesday through Thursday, June 4–6.
|
Leading engineers from the company’s newest division, AVX RF Solutions, as well as its subsidiary American Technical Ceramics Corp. (ATC) will be onsite at booths #403 and #404 to introduce attendees to the unique features and benefits of an extended range of both new and proven microwave and RF component solutions. Exhibit highlights include wire-bondable capacitors and resistors, thermal conductors, fuses, filters, diplexers, and antennas, and other state-of-the-art passive components especially designed and developed to provide high-reliability electrical and mechanical performance optimized for microwave and RF applications.
“IMS is the flagship conference of the IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques Society and the premier annual event for the global community of microwave, RF, and millimeter-wave researchers, technologists, and practitioners, so we’re very excited to continue being a part of this industry-leading conference and exhibition,” said AVX Technical Marketing Manager, Larry Eisenberger. “This year, we look forward to introducing attendees to engineers and product solutions from our newest division, AVX RF Solutions — which now manages and is actively working to expand upon our already extensive portfolio of leading-edge microwave and RF components — in addition to engineers and product solutions from our wholly owned subsidiaries ATC and Ethertronics.”
Featured AVX products on display at IMS 2019 include:
- Its ultraminiature, thin-film transmission line capacitors, which have a novel metal-insulator-metal (MIM) structure, are available in a wide range of capacitance values, and are developed using a high-frequency structure simulator (HFSS) to proactively address any electromagnetic challenges and ensure the highest possible RF performance and reliability; its ultra-stable WBR Series thin-film wire bondable resistors, which feature ruggedly constructed, low-profile 0202 chip outlines with extremely tight dimensional tolerances, are rated for up to 250mW DC power, and offer customizable resistive values spanning 1Ω to 4MΩ with chip markings to match; and other wire-bondable capacitors and resistors designed to deliver competitive performance in a range of microwave and RF applications.
- Its Accu-Guard® II SMD thin-film fuses, which are constructed on alumina substrates, suitable for a wide range of current and voltage ratings, and designed to deliver superior electrical, mechanical, and environmental properties, including a maximum operating temperature of 125°C and guaranteed insulation resistance of more than 20MΩ.
- Its LP Series low-pass 1206 integrated thin film (ITF) SMD filters, which deliver excellent high-frequency performance with low insertion loss and extremely sharp attenuation in wireless applications with frequencies spanning 700MHz to 3.8GHz; its HF Series MLO® high-pass filters, which combine a low-profile design with AVX’s patented multilayer organic high-density interconnect technology to deliver a wide frequency range with low insertion loss; its BP Series MLO® band-pass filters, which support 18 pass bands spanning 620–5,930MHz, have an ultralow profile of 0.556mm or less, and exhibit excellent frequency response with low insertion loss, high out-of-band rejection, and steep roll-offs for a wide range of wireless applications; and other innovative RF/microwave filters.
- And a selection of passive antennas from Ethertronics, an AVX Group Company, which regularly establishes benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency, and reliability, and offers a wide variety of standard and custom configurations especially designed to ease antenna integration into the rapidly expanding global network of ever-smaller and more powerful connected devices, ranging from mobile phones and Wi-Fi to the Internet of Things.
For more information about AVX, please visit Booth #403 and #404 at IMS 2019, navigate to www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.
About AVX
AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 29 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:AVX).
Attachment
Nick Kovalsky AVX Corporation (864) 967-2150 marcom@avx.com Christina Sandidge BtB Marketing Communications (919) 872-8172 christina.sandidge@btbmarketing.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.