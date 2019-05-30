Industry Veteran Maureen Franco’s Arrival at LifeSci Public Relations Highlights Firm’s Growth Trajectory

Former CEO at Cambridge BioMarketing

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Public Relations LLC has hired industry veteran Maureen N. Franco as a partner and president. Franco joins the agency after eight years as CEO at Cambridge BioMarketing and a long career in the biotech industry at Genzyme.

/EIN News/ -- “Maureen’s experience building and running a large, highly respected healthcare marketing agency after 12 years in US and Global commercial leadership roles at Genzyme will provide unparalleled value to LifeSci PR and its clients as the agency continues to grow and expand its capabilities,” said Matt Middleman, M.D., CEO of LifeSci PR. “Her background and leadership style complement our team and culture while firmly positioning the agency as a leader in all facets of healthcare communications.”

Maureen added, “I have focused my career on providing value to clients at the intersection of high science and strategic communications, and LifeSci has built a special organization excelling precisely in this domain. The agency has an exceptionally talented team – a combination of scientific and communications experts – and I look forward to joining this team and playing a central role in the agency’s exciting future.”

Maureen Franco is a healthcare marketing veteran with deep industry experience from her time on both the client and agency sides of the business. Prior to joining LifeSci, Maureen was CEO of Cambridge BioMarketing, the leading marketing and communications agency focused on companies developing life-saving therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. Under her leadership the organization successfully managed the launch of 12 therapeutics and became the industry leader in both physician and patient communications in the rare disease space. Prior to this, she spent over a decade at Genzyme, now a Sanofi company, where she held several commercial leadership roles on a global blockbuster therapeutic in the nephrology space as well as global brands in the rare disease division. Maureen began her career in healthcare public relations and pharmaceutical advertising. She holds a Bachelor of Science in management and marketing from Boston College.

LifeSci Public Relations LLC (LSPR) ( lifescipublicrelations.com ) is a corporate communications and public relations firm helping clients engage their corporate audiences and achieve their business objectives via a broad array of traditional, social and digital media tools. LSPR is unique in its ability to collaborate across LifeSci Partners’ ecosystem, including with its IR firm, investment bank, venture fund, executive search team and its analytics and partnering advisory firm. LSPR has built a truly unique team, with more than half of those handling its client communications programs having M.D.’s and Ph.D.’s. LSPR's proactive approach to public relations is equally distinct. The agency's highly experienced team has a track record of successfully planning and implementing public relations programs for small-, medium- and large-sized public and private healthcare companies across many clinical and technological fields. LSPR is headquartered in New York City and operates globally in the U.S., Canada, Europe, U.K., Israel, Australia and Asia.

