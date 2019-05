CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EB, FSNN, AAPL and DLNG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



/EIN News/ -- Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB)

Class Period: Purchasers of shares (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering; and/or (b) between September 20, 2018 and March 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Eventbrite, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s migration of customers from Ticketfly to Eventbrite was progressing slower than expected; (2) as a result, the Ticketfly integration would take longer than expected; (3) as a result, the Company’s revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Fusion Connect, Inc. (OTCMKTS: FSNN)

Class Period: August 14, 2018 - April 2, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

The complaint alleges that Fusion made materially false and misleading statements, later admitting that the process used by certain of its Birch subsidiaries for capitalizing costs associated with the customer on-boarding process and the related judgments and estimates were not designed with sufficient precision, leading to an overstatement of the Company's earnings (or net loss) of between $1.7 million and $2.3 million in the quarter ending on June 30, 2018, and between $3.4 million and $4.1 million in the quarter ending September 30, 2018.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQGS: AAPL)

Class Period: August 1, 2018 - January 2, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Apple Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the U.S.-China trade war had negatively impacted demand for iPhones and Apple’s pricing power in greater China, one of Apple’s most important growth markets; (b) the rate at which Apple customers were replacing their batteries in older iPhones rather than purchasing new iPhones was negatively impacting Apple’s iPhone sales growth; (c) as a result of slowing demand, Apple had slashed production orders from suppliers for the new 2018 iPhone models and cut prices to reduce inventory; (d) unit sales for iPhone and other hardware was relevant to investors and the Company’s financial performance, and the decision to withhold such unit sales was designed to and would mask declines in unit sales of the Company’s flagship product; and (e) as a result of the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis in fact when issuing the Company’s revenue outlook for the first quarter 2019 and/or making the related statements concerning demand for its products, as Apple’s business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as defendants had led the market to believe.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG)

Class Period: February 16, 2018 - March 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Dynagas LNG Partners LP made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the terms of the Company’s long-term contracts on its liquid natural gas ships, Arctic Aurora and Ob River, were unfavorable and resulted in the Company's inability to sustain its quarterly distributions. As a result of the Defendants’ false and misleading statements and omissions, Dynagas securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. Such inflation was removed when it was revealed that the Arctic Aurora and the Ob River were commencing employment under new extended charter contracts which were at lower rates compared to the previous charter contracts, thereby undermining the Company’s ability to make future distributions.

