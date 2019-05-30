United States Kitchen Furniture Market Report 2019 - International Trade, Distribution System and Market Shares of the Leading Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Kitchen Furniture Market in the United States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Kitchen Furniture Market in the United States, now in its sixth edition, offers an in-deep analysis for the kitchen furniture sector, with data on market size and segments, activity trend and forecasts, international trade, distribution system and market shares of the leading players (clustered in six price groups).

Short profiles of the leading US kitchen furniture manufacturers and distributors are also included, together with their market shares

The analysis of the US kitchen furniture imports and exports is provided by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, for the period 2013-2018.

The kitchen furniture production in the United States is broken down by style, cabinet door material, countertop material for a sample of companies.

The analysis of kitchen furniture distribution in the US market covers the following channels: Kitchen specialists, Home improvement, Builders, Contract, and Furniture stores/chains. Reference prices of kitchens sold through these channels are also mentioned.

An overview of the construction and real estate market, as well as figures on population and disposable income in the United States are also included.

The chapter on the competitive system analyses the main companies active in the US kitchen furniture market, providing short company profiles, data on kitchen furniture sales, price range, and market shares. Sales from Europe and China to North America are also included for a sample of companies (approximately 40%-50% of the US imports of kitchen furniture).

A chapter is dedicated to major appliances with data on consumption, activity trend as well as data on reference prices. Cookware and embedded lighting product trends are also mentioned.

A snapshot on the bathroom furniture sector is also given, including market quantification.

A list of the mentioned companies is included.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Research Tools, Terminology And Methodological Notes

The Kitchen Furniture Sector

United States, Basic Data: Production, Exports, Imports, Consumption In Value And Volume

United States, Kitchen Furniture Market Broken Down By Price Ranges In Value And Volume

Activity Trend

United States, Production, Exports, Imports, Consumption: Data 2013-2018

United States, Kitchen Furniture Broken Down By Destination In Volume

International Trade

United States, Exports And Imports Of Kitchen Furniture By Country And By Geographical Area Of Destination/Origin, 2013-2018

Supply Structure

Product Breakdown

United States, Breakdown Of Kitchen Furniture Supply By Type Of Cabinet: Stock, Semi-Custom, Custom

Style, Materials And Colours

United States, Breakdown Of Kitchen Furniture Supply By Style: Traditional, Transitional, Modern/Design

United States, Breakdown Of Kitchen Furniture Supply By Cabinet Material

Countertops

United States, Breakdown Of Kitchen Furniture Supply By Worktop Material

Manufacturing Presence

United States, Kitchen Furniture. Number Of Establishments By State

United States, Kitchen Furniture. Employment And Costs, 2012-2016

United States, Leading Kitchen Furniture Manufacturers By Number Of Employees, 2014-2016-2018

Appliances

United States, Consumption Of Major Appliances, 2013-2017

Distribution

Distribution By State

United States, Per Capita Personal Consumption Expenditure By State, 2017

United States, Median Household Income, 2017

United States, Kitchen Furniture. Estimated Consumption By State, 2018

Distribution Channels

United States, Breakdown Kitchen Furniture Sales By Distribution Channel In A Sample Of Companies

United States, Selection Of Kitchen Specialists And Showrooms In The Main Cities

United States, Top 50 Architecture/Design Consulting Firms

Furniture Stores And Main Furniture Chains

Prices; Kitchen Remodelling Process; Payment Options

Competition

Kitchen Furniture Sales And Production In The USA

United States, Total Sales Of Kitchen Furniture In A Sample Of Leading Companies

United States, Total Kitchen Furniture Production In A Sample Of Leading Us Companies

United States, Total Sales Of Kitchen Furniture In A Sample Of Leading Companies By Price Range (Low, Middle Low, Middle, Upper Middle, Upper, Luxury)

Focus On: Bathroom Furniture



Demand Determinants

Construction Activity, Macroeconomic Indicators, Demographics Features

Trade Fairs, Magazines And Associations



List Of Leading Kitchen And Bathroom Manufacturers And Retailers

