United States Kitchen Furniture Market Report 2019 - International Trade, Distribution System and Market Shares of the Leading Players
The Kitchen Furniture Market in the United States, now in its sixth edition, offers an in-deep analysis for the kitchen furniture sector, with data on market size and segments, activity trend and forecasts, international trade, distribution system and market shares of the leading players (clustered in six price groups).
- Short profiles of the leading US kitchen furniture manufacturers and distributors are also included, together with their market shares
- The analysis of the US kitchen furniture imports and exports is provided by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, for the period 2013-2018.
- The kitchen furniture production in the United States is broken down by style, cabinet door material, countertop material for a sample of companies.
- The analysis of kitchen furniture distribution in the US market covers the following channels: Kitchen specialists, Home improvement, Builders, Contract, and Furniture stores/chains. Reference prices of kitchens sold through these channels are also mentioned.
- An overview of the construction and real estate market, as well as figures on population and disposable income in the United States are also included.
- The chapter on the competitive system analyses the main companies active in the US kitchen furniture market, providing short company profiles, data on kitchen furniture sales, price range, and market shares. Sales from Europe and China to North America are also included for a sample of companies (approximately 40%-50% of the US imports of kitchen furniture).
- A chapter is dedicated to major appliances with data on consumption, activity trend as well as data on reference prices. Cookware and embedded lighting product trends are also mentioned.
- A snapshot on the bathroom furniture sector is also given, including market quantification.
- A list of the mentioned companies is included.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Research Tools, Terminology And Methodological Notes
The Kitchen Furniture Sector
- United States, Basic Data: Production, Exports, Imports, Consumption In Value And Volume
- United States, Kitchen Furniture Market Broken Down By Price Ranges In Value And Volume
Activity Trend
- United States, Production, Exports, Imports, Consumption: Data 2013-2018
- United States, Kitchen Furniture Broken Down By Destination In Volume
International Trade
- United States, Exports And Imports Of Kitchen Furniture By Country And By Geographical Area Of Destination/Origin, 2013-2018
Supply Structure
- Product Breakdown
- United States, Breakdown Of Kitchen Furniture Supply By Type Of Cabinet: Stock, Semi-Custom, Custom
- Style, Materials And Colours
- United States, Breakdown Of Kitchen Furniture Supply By Style: Traditional, Transitional, Modern/Design
- United States, Breakdown Of Kitchen Furniture Supply By Cabinet Material
- Countertops
- United States, Breakdown Of Kitchen Furniture Supply By Worktop Material
- Manufacturing Presence
- United States, Kitchen Furniture. Number Of Establishments By State
- United States, Kitchen Furniture. Employment And Costs, 2012-2016
- United States, Leading Kitchen Furniture Manufacturers By Number Of Employees, 2014-2016-2018
- Appliances
- United States, Consumption Of Major Appliances, 2013-2017
Distribution
- Distribution By State
- United States, Per Capita Personal Consumption Expenditure By State, 2017
- United States, Median Household Income, 2017
- United States, Kitchen Furniture. Estimated Consumption By State, 2018
- Distribution Channels
- United States, Breakdown Kitchen Furniture Sales By Distribution Channel In A Sample Of Companies
- United States, Selection Of Kitchen Specialists And Showrooms In The Main Cities
- United States, Top 50 Architecture/Design Consulting Firms
- Furniture Stores And Main Furniture Chains
- Prices; Kitchen Remodelling Process; Payment Options
Competition
- Kitchen Furniture Sales And Production In The USA
- United States, Total Sales Of Kitchen Furniture In A Sample Of Leading Companies
- United States, Total Kitchen Furniture Production In A Sample Of Leading Us Companies
- United States, Total Sales Of Kitchen Furniture In A Sample Of Leading Companies By Price Range (Low, Middle Low, Middle, Upper Middle, Upper, Luxury)
Focus On: Bathroom Furniture
Demand Determinants
- Construction Activity, Macroeconomic Indicators, Demographics Features
Trade Fairs, Magazines And Associations
List Of Leading Kitchen And Bathroom Manufacturers And Retailers
Companies Mentioned
- AC Products
- American Woodmark
- Barbosa
- Bertch
- Boffi
- Borcci (Fotile)
- Bridgewood
- Cabico
- Cambria
- Canyon Creek
- Crystal
- Dura
- Elkay
- Fabuwood
- Fotile
- GoldenHome
- Hettich
- Home Depot
- Ikea
- Kitchen Kompact
- Leicht
- Marsh Furniture
- Masco
- Masterbrand Cabinets
- Mosian
- Norcraft
- Oppein
- Pedini
- Plain & Fancy
- Poggenpohl
- Poliform
- RSI Home Products
- Scavolini
- Skyline
- Snaidero
- U.S. Cabinet Depot
- Wellborn
- Wood-Mode
- Zboom
