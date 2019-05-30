Corvil Intelligence Hub Named “Most Innovative New Product” in the Technical Analyst Awards 2019

Firm’s AI-powered analytics recognized for advancing how capital markets see, manage, and improve the quality of execution, client experience, risk and operations

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvil continues to garner industry recognition with its self-service electronic trading business intelligence solution, Intelligence Hub , awarded “Most Innovative New Product” by an independent panel of judges in this year’s Technical Analyst Awards.



As the leader in performance monitoring and analytics for financial markets, Corvil launched Intelligence Hub in 2018 to improve the performance, predictability, agility and client experience of today’s electronic trading businesses. The solution empowers diverse teams within trading firms with rapid intelligence into client and desk activity and experience, execution quality, and venues and counterparties to efficiently operate and optimize trading performance.

Intelligence Hub provides the new breed of big data analytics cited by PWC in its report “ Technology and Innovation in Global Capital Markets ” that are set to shape the investment bank of the future[1]. Delivering big data analytics insights to business, compliance and operational users without the typical lengthy timelines and costs, it meets the pressing need to measure and analyze order lifecycle in finer grain increments and greater analytical depth for better execution quality, venue analysis, and counterparty management.

This award further reinforces Corvil’s successful track-record in anticipating the needs of market participants and supporting these businesses with continuous technology innovation. Intelligence Hub builds on Corvil’s twenty year legacy of leadership in extracting intelligence from dynamic networks and transforming it into performance advancing insight. It ingests granular high-fidelity, precision time-stamped data from the network as a rich, accurate, and real-time data source. By correlating dimensions related to clients, financial performance and underlying technology infrastructure, Intelligence Hub delivers not only better execution, but enables alignment between historically fragmented stakeholders and organizations.

Corvil has innovated a series of machine learning algorithms that examine, identify, and intelligently alert on correlated anomalies in dimensions such as total value transacted, fill rate, latency, cancel rates, reject rates, etc.. It also allows business, compliance, trade support, and infrastructure teams to improve trade strategies and client/desk satisfaction, analyze counterparties and venues, and streamline applications and infrastructure. Corvil has brought together AI Ops and Business Intelligence to provide a complete electronic business picture and to allow customers to correlate technology and business performance to provide actionable insights to remedy and optimize.

“Intelligence Hub marks an important evolution in our capabilities by empowering multiple stakeholders with intelligence to gain a broader business advantage,” said David Murray, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, at Corvil. “Innovation that brings new competitive benefit to our customers is inherent in our culture and we are proud to be recognized for the value our product delivers.”

Now in its eleventh year, The Technical Analyst Awards again received a large number of high quality nominations across the research, software and data categories. These were subsequently shortlisted to around 80 finalists, comprising leading investment banks, software companies and research houses. Winning entries were assessed by a heavyweight panel of independent industry judges.

About Corvil

Corvil is the leader in performance monitoring and analytics for financial markets. The world’s financial markets companies turn to Corvil for the unique visibility, analytics and intelligence to assure the speed, transparency, execution quality, and compliance of their electronic markets businesses globally. Corvil monitors and assures transactions with a value in excess of $1 trillion, every day.

Notes to the editor

[1] Pg 8 Technology and Innovation in Capital Markets

Our survey and interviews identified four technologies that are believed to offer the highest potential in transforming how banks operate. These are:

Data & Analytics

Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence (AI), and

Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT).

Of the four technologies identified, Data & Analytics and Cloud Computing were seen as critical and required to underpin and enable the other identified technology developments of AI and DLT. We therefore consider these two technologies (Data & Analytics and Cloud Computing) as instrumental in enabling future change.

