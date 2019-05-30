Interactive Whiteboard Market: A New Facet of Dynamic Learning, to Register a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019-2025

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global interactive whiteboard market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 to 2025 to reach 2,540 million by the year 2025. Advancements in whiteboard technology and increasing demand for digital platforms in professional environment are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing investments by major companies to develop nascent technologies to gain a competitive edge is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Whiteboards have been a common fixture in a professional and educational environment in the past years. Advent of nascent technologies has led to digitization of whiteboards adding an array of smart features to the existing system. Major companies like Microsoft are increasing investments in R&D to gain a competitive edge in the interactive display market. Furthermore, key players like Google Inc. have introduced high-end products like Jamboard (operating in 4k resolution) for real-time operations and collaborative applications in a creative environment. Introduction of touch-sensitive boards has augmented the market growth by introducing a platform which enables conferencing and enhances connectivity in an office setting.

Key findings from the report:

The global interactive whiteboard market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2019-2025) to reach 2540 million by the year 2025

By technology, resistive membrane segment generated the highest revenue during 2015-2018

generated the highest revenue during 2015-2018 By application, education segment held the major share of the market during 2015-2018

held the major share of the market during 2015-2018 By device type, portable segment is likely to register the fastest growth during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is likely to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period

Cognitive whiteboard powered by artificial intelligence is anticipated to be the driving force of the growth of this market in a professional environment

is anticipated to be the driving force of the growth of this market in a professional environment Some of the key companies operating in the market includes Samsung Electronics, Panasonic, LG Display Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Microsoft, BenQ, Google Inc., Cisco, Netdragon, Foxconn Electronics Inc., Promethean Limited, PLUS Corporation, Turning Technologies, LLC., and Ricoh Company, Ltd. among others.

The report segments interactive whiteboard market based on technology, screen size, video resolution, projection technique, connectivity, price, application, and region.

By Technology

• Infrared Touch

• Resistive Membrane

• Electromagnetic

Active

Passive

• Capacitive

• Others

Laser Scanner

Ultrasonic Tracking Technology

By Screen Size

• Screen Size < 70”

• 70” ≤ Screen Size < 80”

• 80” ≤ Screen Size < 90”

• 90” ≤ Screen Size

By Video Resolution

• 4K UHD (3840×2160)

• WUXGA (1920×1200)

• 1080p Full HD (1920×1080)

• WXGA (1366×768)

• Others

XGA

SVGA

By Projection Technique

• Front Projection

• Rear Projection

By Device Type

• Fixed

• Portable

By Price

• Entry-Class

• Medium-Class

• High-Class

By Application

• Education

• Corporate

• Others

Commercial

Government

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of the World (RoW)

