Telix Pharmaceuticals and Emory Winship Cancer Institute to Collaborate on Clinical Trial Using Advanced Imaging of Prostate Cancer for Radiotherapy

MELBOURNE, Australia and ATLANTA, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX.TLX) (“Telix”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR) has today announced a prostate cancer imaging clinical collaboration with Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. The trial is led by Winship radiation oncologist Ashesh Jani, MD, and Emory radiologist and nuclear medicine physician David Schuster, MD.



The collaboration, funded by a USD $3.4m (AUD $4.9m) grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will utilize positron emission tomography (PET) imaging with FDA approved fluciclovine (Axumin®1) or Telix’s investigational 68Ga-PSMA kit, marketed as illumet™ in the United States. The Phase II study (NCT03762759) will prospectively evaluate 140 prostate cancer patients who are eligible for radiation therapy post-prostatectomy. The trial randomizes the two different imaging techniques with the goal of determining the degree to which either imaging approach guides radiotherapy decisions, and whether there are improvements in patient outcome.

Director of the Division of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging and Georgia Research Alliance Distinguished Cancer Scientist, Dr. David Schuster noted, “We have worked very closely with Telix to get this study up and running with the illumet™ 68Ga-PSMA kit, including referencing the company’s FDA Drug Master File (DMF) in our Investigational New Drug (IND) application. The ease of use of the Telix product has made nuclear pharmacy validation straightforward and we are pleased to be collaborating with the Company to complete this study.” Dr. Schuster also noted, “This trial involves many innovative components including the first use of PSMA PET in Georgia and continues Emory’s tradition of innovation including the development and first use of fluciclovine for prostate cancer imaging.”

Telix Pharmaceuticals co-founder and CEO, Dr. Christian Behrenbruch stated, “We are very excited to be collaborating with Dr. Schuster and Dr. Jani, the co-principal investigators (PIs) on the study. This is an excellent study, both in its comparative scope between Axumin® and PSMA imaging, but also as a robust, prospective evaluation of how advanced prostate imaging has the potential to impact the application of radiotherapy techniques. It is precisely these kinds of prospective studies with PSMA imaging that are needed to gain the confidence of the oncology community.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR). The company is headquartered in Melbourne with international operations in Brussels (EU), Kyoto (JP) and Indianapolis (US). Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage oncology products that address significant unmet medical need in renal, prostate and brain (glioblastoma) cancer. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com .



________________________

1 Axumin® (fluciclovine) is a trademark of Blue Earth Diagnostics Limited





Important Information

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “US Securities Act”), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States, unless the securities have been registered under the US Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act is available. None of the products described in this release have obtained a marketing authorization in any jurisdiction.

Telix Corporate Contact Dr Christian Behrenbruch Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited CEO Email: chris@telixpharma.com Telix Investor Relations Lisa Wilson In-Site Communications Tel: +1 212 452 2793 Email: lwilson@insitecony.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.