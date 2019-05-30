Pixability Hires Ex-Google Executive Chris Woods as Chief Revenue Officer

/EIN News/ -- Woods will lead growing global sales team as the company sees increased use of its powerful software and analytics services for You Tube, Facebook, Instagram and CTV

BOSTON, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixability, the leading provider of software and insights to target, optimize and deliver video advertising on YouTube as well as Facebook, Instagram and major Connected TV (CTV) platforms like Amazon, today announced the addition of Chris Woods as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. Woods will apply over a dozen years of sales experience to Pixability’s comprehensive video advertising platform, helping to build revenue growth and promote the company’s holistic video marketing solutions as it expands them to include CTV. Woods’ arrival is expected to boost Pixability’s already impressive growth, having recently been named the 15th-fastest growing private company in Massachusetts.



Woods’ extensive experience with YouTube will also bring new insights to one of the company’s strongest performance areas. Woods served as a sales executive for Google for seven years, rising to become the Head of U.K. Sales Strategy and Global Industry Relations. Immediately prior to joining Pixability, Woods served as Chief Growth Officer at the independent advertising agency Allen & Gerritsen, where he drove revenue growth three times the industry average. Prior, as Chief Revenue Officer at Visual Measures, he successfully led a turnaround phase that resulted in the company being acquired by AcuityAds. In addition to Woods’ work in sales, he has advised CEOs on sales and marketing issues as President of Boston Bridge Partners, LLC. The company, founded by Woods in 2013, donates a portion of its profits to support at-risk children in the inner city.



As Pixability grows to apply its industry-leading data science across more video platforms, Woods’ expertise in leading sales teams and driving revenue growth will ensure strong financial performance and profitability. Pixability is now leveraging its powerful analytics and insights to target CTV audiences and manage and report on video campaigns seamlessly across social and CTV platforms. Helping clients break out of siloed marketing strategies, Pixability, for the first time, provides a holistic view of the effectiveness of video advertising in addition to enabling more efficient buying across all platforms.



“Pixability has demonstrated the strength of its video advertising platform with rapid growth, and we are confident that Chris Woods is the right person to further propel us to the next level,” said David George, CEO of Pixability. “Chris knows what works for each sales vertical and his record of success in growing revenue across all of them, along with his crucial experience at Google, will point us in the right direction as we continue to deliver more unified campaigns across social video platforms and CTV.”

About Pixability

Pixability is a video advertising software company that uses data science to optimize large, complex campaigns across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Connected TV. The company’s industry-leading optimization and insights solutions are independently verified by the YouTube Measurement Program, the Facebook Marketing Partner Program, Oracle’s Data Cloud’s Moat Measurement, as well as IAS and DoubleVerify. Pixability’s suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies and brands including Dentsu-Aegis, Havas, Interpublic Group, Omnicom, Publicis, and WPP, as well as Swatch, Ford, KIND, L’Oréal, and Puma. For more information about Pixability’s video advertising platform, please visit www.pixability.com.

Contact Information:

Alexandra Levy

Silicon Alley Media for Pixability

alex@siliconalley-media.com

(650) 996-5758



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.