Tyson Foods Names Noelle O’Mara Chief Marketing Officer

SPRINGDALE, Ark., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) has appointed Noelle O’Mara to the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer.



Noelle O’Mara, Chief Marketing Officer, Tyson Foods, Inc.





/EIN News/ -- O’Mara, who has more than 17 years of food marketing experience, joined Tyson Foods in April 2016 as vice president, new business models. She most recently served as general manager and senior vice president of two of the company’s billion dollar brands, Jimmy Dean® and Tyson®.

In her new position, O’Mara reports to President and CEO Noel White and is responsible for innovation and brand building across the enterprise to support the company’s overall growth strategy. This includes overseeing consumer insights and analytics, research and development, innovation and marketing effectiveness.

“Noelle has a proven track record of building brands and high-performance teams, the kind that accelerate growth and lead to results,” said White. “She’s focused on modernizing Tyson Foods’ existing brands while building the next generation of innovation.”

Before joining Tyson Foods, O’Mara held senior level marketing positions with Kraft Heinz, where she led marketing and innovation for some of America’s most iconic brands. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Business.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc., (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had 121,000 team members at September 29, 2018. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Contact: Susan Wassel, 312-614-8678, susan.wassel@tyson.com

