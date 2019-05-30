PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners Managing Director Steve Broadbent has been appointed to the State of Georgia Board of Community Affairs. Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp made the announcement on May 21, 2019.



Steve Broadbent of Fulcrum Partners Appointed by Gov. Kemp to Board of Community Affairs





/EIN News/ -- Steven Broadbent , who is a Managing Director at Fulcrum Partners executive benefits consultancy and heads the company’s Atlanta office, was sworn into his new role on May 23, 2019.

”I am honored to be selected by Governor Kemp to serve on the Board of Community Affairs,” said Steve, “and I look forward to the opportunity to begin contributing to the Department. For over forty years, the Board of Community Affairs has helped facilitate various federal government grants that flow into the State of Georgia.”

With more than 400 employees, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs oversees economic development programs, promotes volunteerism, assists communities in meeting affordable housing needs and helps local governments with research and planning.

Governor Kemp, who announced a total of fifteen board appointments on May 21 to various state boards and commissions, spoke optimistically about the future. “I look forward to working with these highly qualified individuals from across our state,” said Governor Kemp, “as we continue to reform state government and put people ahead of politics. Together, we will ensure Georgia's best days are always ahead.”

Steve Broadbent is an elected City Councilman for Johns Creek (Atlanta) Georgia and serves in the appointed role of Vice Chairman of the Development Authority of Fulton County. Prior to joining Fulcrum Partners where he manages the analysis, design, funding and security of nonqualified benefit programs for a client base that is both regional and national, Steve was a Vice President of Sales for AT&T Los Angeles and was the Deputy Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, appointed by President George H.W. Bush. He retired from the U.S. Navy with the rank of Commander after serving at sea and in Washington, D.C., and is a two-time recipient of the Navy’s Meritorious Service Medal, and a recipient of the Meritorious Service Award from the Secretary of the Treasury and the Commissioner’s Award, which is the highest honor presented by the Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service.

“The Department of Community Affairs fills an important role, providing services to Georgia cities in a variety of functions,” said Steve. “There are a lot of needs in more rural Georgia cities than we recognize here in the urban areas, so it’s a great chance to extend service beyond Johns Creek and help cities throughout Georgia. I’m honored the governor has entrusted me to be one of his new board members, and I’m excited about this opportunity.”

Steve Broadbent received a Master of Arts in Public Policy from George Washington University, Washington D.C., a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Virginia.

About Fulcrum Partners LLC:

Fulcrum Partners ( fulcrumpartnersllc.com ) is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C. Fulcrum Partners is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. Learn more about the Fulcrum Partners Team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team/ .

Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC; and, Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI) SEC registered investment Advisors. Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), members FINRA and SIPC. VAI/VSI and LSF are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from Fulcrum Partners and Capacuity LLC.

CONTACT:

Bruce Brownell

904.296.2563

press@fulcrumpartnersllc.com

image download // High Res // Low Res

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdbd1278-7a00-461d-af8e-734c7f628e99



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.