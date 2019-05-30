Better Choice Company to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2019

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (OTCQB: BTTR) (the “Company”) today announced that Damian Dalla-Longa, Co-CEO, will present in two upcoming investor conferences.



Piper Jaffray’s 39th Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference to be held at The Pierre Hotel in New York City on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Mr. Dalla-Longa will present on the panel U.S. CBD Players at 9:30 am ET.

Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference to be held at the White Elephant hotel in Nantucket, MA on June 19, 2019. Mr. Dalla-Longa will present at 11:30 am ET.

/EIN News/ -- For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Better Choice Company’s management, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at BTTR@kcsa.com , or send an email to corporateaccess@pjc.com , or jcarrington@jefferies.com , respectively.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

At the foundation of Better Choice Company, Inc. is the belief that good health practices and nutrition contribute to and promote a higher quality of life. Recently, the Company acquired TruPet LLC, an online seller of ultra premium all natural pet food, treats and supplements, with a special focus on freeze dried and dehydrated raw products and Bona Vida, Inc., an innovative emerging CBD platform, focused on developing a portfolio of brand and product verticals within the animal and human health and wellness space. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Company Contacts:

Better Choice Company, Inc.

Damian Dalla-Longa, Co-CEO

646-859-4879

Lori R. Taylor, Co-CEO

Lori R. Taylor, Co-CEO

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

212-896-1254

BTTR@KCSA.com

Media Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Caitlin Kasunich, Senior Vice President

212-896-1241

BTTR@KCSA.com



