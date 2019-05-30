Better Choice Company to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2019
NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (OTCQB: BTTR) (the “Company”) today announced that Damian Dalla-Longa, Co-CEO, will present in two upcoming investor conferences.
- Piper Jaffray’s 39th Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference to be held at The Pierre Hotel in New York City on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Mr. Dalla-Longa will present on the panel U.S. CBD Players at 9:30 am ET.
- Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference to be held at the White Elephant hotel in Nantucket, MA on June 19, 2019. Mr. Dalla-Longa will present at 11:30 am ET.
/EIN News/ -- For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Better Choice Company’s management, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at BTTR@kcsa.com, or send an email to corporateaccess@pjc.com, or jcarrington@jefferies.com, respectively.
About Better Choice Company, Inc.
At the foundation of Better Choice Company, Inc. is the belief that good health practices and nutrition contribute to and promote a higher quality of life. Recently, the Company acquired TruPet LLC, an online seller of ultra premium all natural pet food, treats and supplements, with a special focus on freeze dried and dehydrated raw products and Bona Vida, Inc., an innovative emerging CBD platform, focused on developing a portfolio of brand and product verticals within the animal and human health and wellness space. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.
Company Contacts:
Better Choice Company, Inc.
Damian Dalla-Longa, Co-CEO
646-859-4879
Better Choice Company, Inc.
Lori R. Taylor, Co-CEO
Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
212-896-1254
BTTR@KCSA.com
Media Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Caitlin Kasunich, Senior Vice President
212-896-1241
BTTR@KCSA.com
